Congress Wins All 4 Seats In Students’ Union Elections In Varanasi

Shivam Shukla of Congress’ Nationwide College students’ Union of India received the President’s seat

Varanasi:

The scholar wing of the Congress, the Nationwide College students’ Union of India (NSUI) registered a victory on all of the 4 seats within the college students’ union elections in Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya in Varanasi.

It defeated the RSS’ pupil wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

NSUI’s Shivam Shukla received the President seat by defeating ABVP’s Harshit Pandey by an enormous margin whereas Chandan Kumar Mishra turned the Vice President, Avnish Pandey received the Common Secretary seat and Rajnikant Dubey secured the Librarian submit.

Shivam Shukla acquired 709 whereas Harshit Pandey may handle solely 224 votes for the submit of President whereas for the submit of Vice President Chandan Kumar Mishra acquired 553 votes.

For the submit of Common Secretary Avnish Pandey acquired 487 votes whereas his rival Gaurav Dubey may handle to safe 424 votes. Rajnikant Dubey acquired 567 votes for the submit of Librarian whereas his rival Ajay Kumar Mishra acquired 482 votes whereas Ashutosh Upadhaya, Shiv Om Mishra and Arpan Tiwari acquired 227, 106 and 21 votes respectively.

Election officer Prof Shailesh Kumar Mishra introduced the consequence after which Vice Chancellor Prof Rajaram Shukla administered the oath to the brand new workplace bearers in Sanskrit.

Prof Shukla mentioned the successful candidates mustn’t take out any procession within the campus to chorus themselves from dispute.

The successful candidates had been despatched to their properties in police safety.

Whole voting was registered to be 50.82 per cent as out of 1950 solely 991, 931 boys and 60 ladies, college students voted.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)