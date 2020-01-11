Congress’s Jagdish Yadav Joins AAP Ahead Of Delhi Elections

Jagdish Yadav with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi:

Former Delhi Youth Congress President Jagdish Yadav on Saturday joined the Aam Aadmi Celebration (AAP) within the presence of occasion Nationwide Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

In a press release, AAP stated Mr Yadav was previously the Chairperson of OBC Fee Delhi.

“He was last serving on the Congress Delhi Manifesto Committee and Election Committee. He had contested Delhi assembly election in 2015 from Rithala constituency,” the AAP stated.

Aside from Jagdish Yadav, Congress’s Vijay Vihar Block President Vikas Yadav additionally joined the occasion.

“BJP’s Bansi Dogra has also joined the AAP,” the assertion added.