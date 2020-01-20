Congress’s Karti Chidambaram Quizzed By Probe Agency In INX Media Case

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram is questioned by the Enforcement Directorate

New Delhi:

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate at its places of work in Delhi in reference to the INX Media rip-off case that noticed his father, former Union Minister P Chidambaram, imprisoned for greater than 100 days in Delhi’s Tihar Jail final yr.

He has beforehand been quizzed on a number of cases over allegations he and his father facilitated an enormous infusion of overseas funds into INX Media – an organization based by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea – in 2007, when Mr Chidambaram was Finance Minister.

Each the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) have alleged Karti Chidambaram obtained Rs 10 crore in kickbacks as a part of a deal valued at Rs 305 crore.The CBI registered a case within the matter on Might 15, 2017 and has filed a chargesheet. The Enforcement Directorate has but to take action.

In March 2018 Karti Chidambaram was arrested at Chennai airport minutes after his flight from London landed. CBI officers had claimed he was not cooperating with the investigation and needed to maintain him in custody and query him.

After spending 22 days in Tihar Jail, Karti Chidambaram bought bail from the Delhi Excessive Courtroom.His arrest got here after Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who based INX media and owned it on the time, made a sequence of allegations linking Karti Chidambaram and his father to bribes they claimed they gave.

The couple is at present in jail over the homicide of Indrani Mukerjea’s daughter Sheena Bora.

Final month P Chidambaram was additionally launched on bail after spending 106 days in custody.

Setting apart a earlier Delhi Excessive Courtroom verdict, the Supreme Courtroom granted the 74-year-old politician bail on situation he desists from giving press interviews or making public feedback concerning himself or any of his co-accused within the money-laundering case.

Among the many first to react to the information of Mr Chidambaram being granted bail was his son. “Phew, at last after 106 days,” he tweeted with a smiley.”

“The actual fact is, after 106 days of pre-trial incarceration, there’s not a single cost that has been framed towards me,” Mr Chidambaram mentioned on his launch.