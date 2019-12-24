Congress’s Shashi Tharoor Trolled Over Tweet On National Award Winner

Shashi Tharoor obtained some sarcastic remarks over his tweet.

New Delhi:

Congress chief Shashi Tharoor’s tweet on a submit by Nationwide Award-winner lyricist and comic Varun Grover on nationwide protests in opposition to the brand new citizenship legislation and the Nationwide Register of Residents has been criticized, after he admitted that he doesn’t know Mr Grover.

Mr Tharoor posted a clipping of Mr Grover reciting a poetry condemning the Citizenship Modification Act on @ShashiTharoor and wrote: “I don’t know who this brilliant poet is, but ‘hum kagaz nahin dikhayenge’ is destined to be one of the most powerful anthems of the #CAA_NRC_Protests!”

The 55-second clip of Varun Grover received 299.3K views, 9.5K retweets and 30.2K likes.

Hat tip to @VarunGrover: https://t.co/u8nTiTLWvThttps://t.co/YUl4Bq8EfY — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 21, 2019

Mr Grover had on Saturday shared the poetry ‘We cannot present our papers’ on his Twitter deal with to summarise the political developments within the nation prior to now few days.

He had written: “Inspired by the spirit of every protester and Indian-lover. With hat-tips to Rahat Indori saab and the Bangla slogans (There is no copyright on these words — feel free to use them, adapt, sing, modify, create).”

Many Twitter customers criticised the Congress chief over his tweet.

One consumer wrote: “Hi sir, this is comedian @varungrover who also happens to be on a BJP hit list along with @kunalkamra88. Brave men.”

One other consumer commented: “Really @ShashiTharoor?? You don’t know who @varungrover is??!”

One other one remarked: “‘Moh moh ke dhage’ being the most amazing lyrics by him.”

One of many tweets learn: “It’s very unfortunate on your part not to know who Varun Grover is.”

One other consumer commented: “Chill!! These are English-speaking people. They don’t know everything.”

