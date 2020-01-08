January eight, 2020 | 6:23pm

Two conjoined twins have been efficiently separated throughout a process by a 78-member workforce in Nigeria, hospital officers introduced Wednesday.

Mercy and Goodness Ede have been joined on the chest and stomach earlier than they underwent the 13-hour surgical procedure six weeks in the past on the Nationwide Hospital within the capital metropolis of Abuja, CNN reported.

“We are just happy and proud that the team that worked on this surgery were all Nigerians. It was done in Nigeria, and the parents didn’t have to go outside the country,” stated Nationwide Hospital spokesman Dr. Tayo Haastrup, who famous particulars have been solely being launched now to make sure there have been no post-surgery problems.

The sisters have been born in August with a situation referred to as omphalocele, a delivery defect that left a bit of their intestines outdoors their navels, CNN reported.

Problems prevented the docs from performing the surgical procedure till November.

“We needed to determine if they could live independently when they are separated. We found out that they were sharing a diaphragm and one liver was serving both of them, but all other organs were separate,” pediatric surgeon Emmanuel Ameh instructed CNN.

The twins have been the primary to be separated on the heart, which did the operation freed from cost, the outlet reported.

Conjoined twins are extraordinarily uncommon, accounting for one in 50,000 births, the report stated.