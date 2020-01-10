January 9, 2020 | 11:00pm

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Connecticut man police say shot his girlfriend relatively than pay her little one help has been held on $500,000 bond.

Termane Smith, 40, of Naugatuck, was in courtroom Wednesday to faces expenses of first-degree assault, felony possession of a gun and illegally firing a gun, The Connecticut Publish reported.

Police mentioned on Nov. three, officers had been known as to the hospital after a girl got here in with a gunshot wound in her left higher arm.

The sufferer mentioned she had answered a knock at her residence door and when she opened it, a person entered and shot her. She mentioned she didn’t know the person.

In a subsequent interview with investigators, nevertheless, the lady mentioned she had been shot by Smith, her former boyfriend, police mentioned.

She instructed police when she talked to Smith about paying little one help for his or her two kids he “flipped out.”

Smith stays in custody. No protection lawyer was listed in courtroom data.