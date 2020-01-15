January 14, 2020 | eight:26pm

A Connecticut highschool is reinstating its former mascot — simply months after it was ditched as a result of some deemed it racist.

The Killingly Excessive College Redmen mascot has been restored to the varsity after a vote from the city’s board of training final week, in accordance with the Hartford Courant.

The Redmen emblem incorporates a side-profile of a Native American sporting a headdress.

After final week’s vote, Connecticut’s Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation instructed the Courant they “believe the mascot doesn’t honor or represent Native people and has no place in our school system.” The tribe implored the varsity board to “rethink their decision.”

Final July, the city had voted to change the mascot from the Redmen to the Pink Hawks.

The vote handed 5-Four, largely alongside get together traces.

The swap infuriated the varsity’s athletic director, Kevin Marcoux, who testified on the assembly, “Everywhere we go, we are the laughingstock of the state.”

When Republicans gained a majority on the varsity board, they promised a return to the Redmen title.

Republican Board member Jason Muscara, who voted in favor of the swap, mentioned he was contacted by college students who supported the Redmen mascot, however have been afraid to go public.

“If we’re going to talk about respecting our students and protecting our students and doing what’s best for our students, we need to respect the opinion of all of our students, not just the ones we agree with,” Muscara mentioned.

Different defenders of the Redmen have claimed the mascot really praises Native Individuals, however Democratic board member Hoween Flexer disagreed.

“How many more Native Americans need to come to this meeting and tell you they don’t want the honor?” Flexer, who voted in opposition to the change, mentioned on the assembly.