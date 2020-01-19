Conor McGregor blasts Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return

LAS VEGAS — Conor McGregor stopped Donald Cerrone with a head kick and punches 40 seconds into the primary spherical at UFC 246 on Saturday night time, saying his return to combined martial arts together with his first victory since 2016.

The Irish former two-division champion returned from a three-year stretch of inactivity and outside-the-cage troubles with a efficiency that echoed his biggest fights throughout his unparalleled rise.

McGregor (22-Four) floored Cerrone (36-14) solely 20 seconds into the bout with a superbly positioned left kick to the top, and he mercilessly completed on the bottom to the delight of a sellout crowd at T-Cellular Enviornment.

McGregor’s hand hadn’t been raised in victory since November 2016, when he stopped light-weight Eddie Alvarez to grow to be the primary fighter in UFC historical past to carry two championship belts concurrently. Together with his fame and fortune multiplying, McGregor fought solely his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather in 2017, and he misplaced a one-sided UFC bout to light-weight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in late 2018.

After a 12 months of inactivity and hassle exterior the cage, McGregor vowed to return to elite type on this bout in opposition to a fellow UFC veteran and stoppage specialist. This dramatic victory over Cerrone indicated he’s on his method, and McGregor has vowed to struggle a number of occasions in 2020.

Cerrone is the winningest fighter in UFC historical past with 23 victories, a mark that displays each his sturdiness and dedication to an uncommonly busy schedule. Cerrone, who additionally holds the UFC document with 16 stoppage wins, had fought a whopping 11 occasions since McGregor’s win over Alvarez, and he was within the cage for the 15th time since he misplaced his solely UFC title shot in December 2015.

However Cerrone’s final two fights have been stopped when he took an excessive amount of injury, and he couldn’t block McGregor’s decisive kick or get well from the punishment on the bottom.

McGregor believes he can recapture the fearsome type he confirmed throughout his meteoric rise to unprecedented MMA success. He received 15 consecutive fights throughout a five-year run from low-profile exhibits in Dublin to the world’s largest MMA occasions, stopping 5 straight elite UFC opponents with punches on the way in which up.

McGregor walked to the cage with the Irish flag wrapped round his shoulders. The bearded fighters touched gloves beforehand in an extension of this bout’s unfailing sportsmanship — not all the time a trademark of McGregor’s earlier bouts.

After the referee stopped the bout, McGregor peeled away briefly to have a good time, however rapidly returned to consolation his disoriented opponent. When Cerrone’s grandmother, Jerry, entered the cage after the struggle to hug her grandson, McGregor additionally hugged Jerry and bought a kiss on the cheek.

Even after his extended absence — or perhaps due to it — McGregor’s return is anticipated to be an enormous vendor on pay-per-view. An keen sellout Vegas crowd confirmed up in particular person, with celebrities together with Matthew McConaughey, Jeremy Renner and Dave Bautista, together with NFL stars Tom Brady, Christian McCaffrey, Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett and Jon Gruden.

Former bantamweight champion Holly Holm beat Raquel Pennington by unanimous resolution within the penultimate bout of UFC 246. The 38-year-old Holm (13-5) had misplaced 5 of her seven fights since she memorably knocked out Ronda Rousey in November 2015.

On the undercard, 37-year-old flyweight Roxanne Modafferi pulled off one of many largest upsets in current UFC historical past with a one-sided resolution victory over beforehand unbeaten 21-year-old Maycee Barber, the UFC’s prime 125-pound prospect.

Barber (Eight-1) injured her left knee throughout the bout, however Modafferi (24-16) was already dominating with the superior jiu-jitsu she has been training for Barber’s whole life. Modafferi was the largest betting underdog on the UFC 246 card, going through 10-to-1 odds at some sports activities books.

Aleksei Oleinik, a 42-year-old heavyweight who made his professional debut in 1996, additionally beat Maurice Greene by submission within the second spherical.