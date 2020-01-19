Conor McGregor Credits Excellent Pre-Fight Shape To Routine Of Hurling Heavy Objects In Public Spaces

LAS VEGAS—Explaining how always throwing bar stools strengthens a number of totally different muscle teams, blended martial artist Conor McGregor credited his glorious pre-fight form Saturday to a rigorous exercise routine of hurling heavy objects in public areas. “I’ve never been one for the gym—I need to be out there overturning tables and tossing them across the bar,” mentioned the previous welterweight champion, revealing that he educated for his predominant occasion bout towards Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone by adhering to a strict routine of ripping parking meters out of the bottom and utilizing them to pelt fleeing taxis. “I like to stay loose by getting into a scrum at the pub every week. Throwing hundreds of beer bottles is just good cardio. When I’m ready for strength training, I’ll knock over some mailboxes and chuck them into the park. Lifting cinder blocks above my head to smash in the windshield of my girlfriend’s car is great, too.” At press time, McGregor hurled a scale into an viewers of reporters and broke one bystander’s jaw after weighing in two kilos over his ideally suited weight.