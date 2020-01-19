Conor McGregor holds all the UFC cards after comeback win over Cowboy Cerrone

LAS VEGAS — After three years and not using a victory, Conor McGregor wanted solely 40 seconds to reclaim his place on the middle of the combined martial arts world.

McGregor’s dynamic stoppage of Donald Cerrone in UFC 246 on Saturday night time put the Irish famous person firmly accountable for the way forward for two UFC divisions.

Each elite light-weight and welterweight will virtually beg for his shot in opposition to a fighter who nonetheless instructions the world’s consideration like no person else. A refocused McGregor appears desperate to make up for misplaced time after three years of inactivity and outside-the-cage misbehavior, suggesting he might battle three extra occasions this 12 months.

“The whole world lights up when I fight,” McGregor stated. “So I want to get back out there again.”

He hadn’t decided by the point he left T-Cellular Area late Saturday night time with a broad smile on his face and a bottle of his personal branded whiskey in hand. McGregor plans to talk with UFC President Dana White and billionaire ex-UFC proprietor Lorenzo Fertitta earlier than he decides whether or not to pursue a championship belt, a revenge battle, an absurdly profitable boxing match or any mixture of the three.

The contenders already are lining up.

Common welterweight brawler Jorge Masvidal would welcome a showdown, whereas welterweight champion Kamaru Usman would like to defend his title in opposition to McGregor. Each fighters watched McGregor’s victory from cageside, and Masvidal even tried to goad McGregor in curious style by sporting the identical Versace gown that McGregor famously wore a couple of years in the past to an open exercise.

Light-weight contender Justin Gaethje fights in a reckless, crowd-pleasing type assured to make a compelling matchup for the equally aggressive McGregor. One other must-see bout could be a 3rd battle with imperious veteran Nate Diaz, who fought twice in 2019 after his personal three-year break.

However White needs McGregor to attend for a battle in opposition to light-weight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who beat McGregor in October 2018 and subsequently sparked an unpleasant brawl outdoors the cage. The unhealthy emotions from that promotion haven’t healed, and White believes the rematch might rival the profitability of McGregor’s boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

“With how Khabib won the first time and how famous Khabib has become, we’re looking at Hagler-Hearns,” White stated. “We’re looking at like Ali-Foreman, Ali-Frazier. This is a massive fight with global appeal. This is the fight that you make. This is the fight that makes sense.”

However Nurmagomedov is booked to face Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in April, and McGregor would favor to not wait till late summer time for his subsequent bout. As an alternative, he half-seriously predicted the Nurmagomedov-Ferguson bout will likely be scrapped and he’ll be compelled to step in.

McGregor additionally might bide his time with one other absurdly profitable boxing match. Whereas most battle followers scoff at this complete enterprise, the broader world nonetheless seems to be fascinated by these spectacles, as evidenced by the cash made by McGregor and Mayweather in 2017 in one of many richest pay-per-view bouts in boxing historical past.

Mayweather turns 43 subsequent month and has fought as soon as since 2015, however he instantly posted a mocked-up commercial for the rematch on his Instagram web page Saturday night time. McGregor ripped it as a result of the graphic artist didn’t embrace the emblem for McGregor’s promotional firm. He jokingly steered that slight means he’ll as a substitute battle Manny Pacquiao, who has additionally declared his curiosity within the payday that comes with giving a boxing lesson to McGregor.

“I certainly would love the rematch with Floyd,” McGregor stated. “It very well could happen this year. The one with Manny will also be there whenever. … Floyd is going through money fast. He is far from retired. That rematch will happen.”

Earlier than he beat Cerrone, McGregor steered he might battle once more at UFC 248 on March 7 if he didn’t take an excessive amount of punishment. Cerrone did not land a single strike, so McGregor got here out completely unscathed — however it might nonetheless take a bit longer than seven weeks to type out his subsequent step.

At the least the primary simultaneous two-division champion in UFC historical past seems to be taking that subsequent step with certain footing. The highlight by no means left McGregor, however he didn’t appear able to assembly its calls for lately.

“I’d achieved it all, right?” McGregor stated. “I broke the game before I was 30 years of age. One belt became not enough. I achieved it all. (Coach) John (Kavanagh) says it’s the worst nightmare for a coach if a student achieves it all. I probably had to go through all that and then just come back for the love.”

McGregor was nonetheless the largest star within the sport even whereas he misplaced each of his UFC belts, dabbled in boxing and targeted on whiskey, each as a profitable distiller and an keen client.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov then engaged in a darkish, ugly promotion of their first bout. Away from the cameras, McGregor was coaching erratically and having fun with an excessive amount of of the nice life created by his stardom.

He says he escaped that cloud late final 12 months, and McGregor believes his efficiency in opposition to Cerrone confirmed the way in which to even brighter days if he can keep on this path.

“I love that whiskey, but you’ve got to respect it,” McGregor stated. “You’ve got to respect that liquid, because if you don’t, it will come and get you.”