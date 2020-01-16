Conor McGregor reveals talks to fight Manny Pacquiao are ‘ongoing’

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline

UFC star Conor McGregor is in talks to battle Manny Pacquiao because the Irishman targets a return to the boxing ring.

McGregor is at present within the ultimate levels of preparations for his UFC 246 showdown with Donald Cerrone in Las Vegas on Saturday night time.

However the 31-year-old is already trying ahead to his subsequent battle and revealed it might contain a change again to boxing after his battle with Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

‘The Manny Pacquiao talks have been ongoing,’ stated McGregor. ‘An aspiration of mine now could be to win a boxing world title.

‘I believe that may be an exceptional feather within the cap and one thing I look to attain sooner or later. And one thing I’ll obtain.’

Mayweather beat McGregor by TKO within the 10th spherical of their Vegas contest in August 2017, however the Irishman gained many plaudits for the best way he fought towards the undefeated five-division champion.

‘I’d love that Floyd rematch,’ McGregor added. ‘I believed I did, for what was in entrance of me, very properly.

McGregor and Cerrone are making ready to battle at UFC 246 in Las Vegas on Saturday night time

McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather within the boxing ring in Las Vegas again in August 2017

Mayweather defeated McGregor by TKO within the 10th spherical however the Irishman believes he has what it takes to win his subsequent battle within the boxing ring

‘I believed with some slight changes I’d have finished even higher. So I really feel now I might take that victory.’

Mayweather is now retired, making the probabilities of a rematch unlikely, however eight division champion Pacquiao, 41, continues to be preventing.

His final battle was a win towards the American Keith Thurman in Las Vegas final July which noticed him win the WBA (tremendous) welterweight title.