Conor McGregor Seeks To Emerge From Controversy In UFC Comeback

Blended martial arts star Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon after a 15-month absence in search of — he says — to go away controversy behind him. The Irish star takes on skilled Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone on Saturday at T-Cell Enviornment in Las Vegas — the place Wednesday’s closing press convention supplied a exceptional show of respect from a fighter as famed for his trash discuss as his formidable left hook. “It’s hard not to respect Donald,” McGregor stated of the 36-year-old American, who boasts a file of 36 wins, 13 losses and holds the file for the variety of knockouts (20) within the Final Preventing Championship (UFC) — the place victories are sometimes received by submission and resolution.

Nevertheless, Cerrone seems to be on the wane, contemplating his final two losses final 12 months to Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

“He’s a good fighter,” McGregor stated. “But I can read Donald like a children’s book. I know his moves and I know what he’s planning. I have the advantage of speed, I’m well prepared, there’s no one to touch me.”

McGregor claimed his final victory — his 21st in 25 bouts — in 2016.

Since then, McGregor has been battered into submission by arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in a contest that was marred by a large brawl at ringside and been knocked out by boxing nice Floyd Mayweather in a cross-combat superfight in Vegas in 2017.

Away from the ring, the previous UFC featherweight and light-weight champion has been charged with two assaults in america and, in line with reviews within the New York Occasions, stays the topic of two sexual assault investigations in Eire.

“I’ve made mistakes,” McGregor stated within the buildup to the struggle. “And I’ve been man sufficient to confess them and proper them. I am extra mature and extra skilled. These experiences have helped me enhance as a person.

“However for those who ask my household, my family members, they’re going to let you know I am not that totally different. I am nonetheless that passionate younger man in search of the moon.”

McGregor and Cerrone each weighed in at 170 kilos on Friday for his or her welterweight bout.

McGregor fought at welterweight beforehand when he went 1-1 in opposition to Nate Diaz in 2016 whereas Cerrone went 6-Four throughout a welterweight run between 2016 and 2018.