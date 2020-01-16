Conor McGregor silent when asked about sexual assault investigations

LAS VEGAS — Blended martial arts star Conor McGregor stayed silent Wednesday when questioned instantly about two sexual assault allegations in opposition to him in Eire, his residence nation.

McGregor, the Final Preventing Championship’s largest draw, spoke at a information convention on the Palms On line casino Resort forward of a UFC welterweight struggle Saturday in opposition to Donald Cerrone, his first struggle in 15 months.

When a reporter requested in regards to the standing of the 2 investigations, McGregor’s followers, a number of hundred of whom packed the Pearl Theater on the Palms, booed loudly.

Cerrone intervened to inform the reporter to ask solely in regards to the struggle, and the UFC president, Dana White, maintained that McGregor had already answered questions in regards to the sexual assault allegations throughout an interview with ESPN.

When requested whether or not the investigations, considered one of which has been ongoing for greater than a 12 months, had ever jeopardized McGregor’s skill to compete in Saturday night time’s bout with Cerrone, White merely replied, “No.”

Within the time since McGregor’s loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, which ignited a ringside melee, McGregor has been beset by authorized issues, together with the 2 investigations of sexual assault allegations and a high quality after pleading responsible to punching a person in a pub. At one level, McGregor additionally introduced his retirement from blended martial arts, solely to return months later. It was the second time he had retired and are available again.

McGregor, 31, has not been charged in both of the sexual assault circumstances, and the existence of the investigations doesn’t suggest that McGregor is responsible of any crime.

By a publicist, McGregor has denied all accusations of sexual assault.

The UFC has integrated a few of McGregor’s arrests into its advertising technique for the comeback struggle in opposition to Cerrone. A preview present that aired earlier than Wednesday’s information convention included footage of McGregor punching the bar patron, and of the previous champion throwing a dolly by the window of a bus containing Nurmagomedov and different fighters. McGregor pleaded responsible to assault in that incident.

On the information convention, McGregor did reply to a common query about his authorized points. “I’ve done nothing wrong here,” he stated.

On Wednesday, whereas White and Cerrone addressed the query in regards to the standing of the sexual assault allegations, McGregor waited in silence for the information convention to maneuver on to a brand new matter.

Final 12 months, The New York Occasions reported girl had accused McGregor of sexually assaulting her on the Beacon Resort, positioned on the sting of Dublin. Eire’s police service, generally known as the Gardai, arrested McGregor final January, questioned him in regards to the accusation and launched him. The Occasions additionally reported final fall that one other girl had accused McGregor of sexually assaulting her in a car outdoors a Dublin pub.

Below the standard protocol of felony investigations in Eire, a proper cost tends to not instantly observe an arrest. Requested just lately in regards to the standing of the investigations, the Gardai declined to remark, saying it will not touch upon “ongoing investigations,” with out particularly referring to McGregor.

An individual aware of the investigations, who was not licensed to discuss the circumstances and requested anonymity, stated Wednesday that the circumstances remained open.

The Irish information media have reported on each circumstances extensively however with out naming McGregor; Irish regulation restricts the information media from figuring out people charged with rape except they’re convicted, which has not occurred in both occasion. As an alternative, newspapers and broadcasters have linked the 2 circumstances and described the suspect as a well known Irish sports activities star.

The arrest final January got here three months after McGregor had misplaced to Nurmagomedov by submission. McGregor has not often spoken to the information media since then, and when he has, he both has not been requested in regards to the accusations or has addressed them solely not directly.

In an interview with ESPN revealed Monday, McGregor implied he was restricted in what he might say. “I can’t say anything about this,” he stated. “It just has to take place.”

McGregor appeared to disclaim the accusations — though it wasn’t clear what he was denying, as a result of the interviewer didn’t specify what investigations he was asking about — and stated, “Time will reveal all, time will tell all. And then that’s it.”