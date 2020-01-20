Conor McGregor’s next opponent could be another fighter from Colorado

John Locher, The Related Press Conor McGregor celebrates after defeating Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone throughout a UFC 246 welterweight blended martial arts bout, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor made quick work of Colorado’s personal Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 on Saturday. Now, he may very well be on the trail of dealing with one other of the Centennial State’s best fighters.

Justin Gaethje, who trains at Genesis Coaching Academy in Arvada and was an All-American wrestler throughout his time at Northern Colorado, is without doubt one of the frontrunners to tackle McGregor.

As of Sunday night time, Gaethje (21-2) has the third-best odds to be McGregor’s subsequent opponent at 6-to-1 odds, in line with betonline.ag. Jorge Masvidal is the favourite at half odds, adopted by a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov (Three/1).

Gaethje, 31, is the No. Three-ranked light-weight within the UFC and is on a three-fight win streak. In October, he was one of many prime candidates to tackle McGregor. He took to Twitter after Saturday’s battle to name out the Irish fighter: “That man is good. (Expletive) move to take that fight. Say my name @TheNotoriousMMA.”

Joe Nguyen, The Denver Put up

John Leyba, The Related Press Colorado Rockies beginning pitcher Kyle Freeland, heart, waves to the gang after a win over the Milwaukee Brewers in 13 innings of a baseball sport Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Denver.

Rockies podcast: Why Colorado desperately wants Kyle Freeland to make 2020 his redemption season

On this episode of the On The Rox podcast, Denver Put up beat writers Kyle Newman and Patrick Saunders break down the possibilities of a Kyle Freeland redemption season in 2020. After 2019 noticed the southpaw hit round and despatched all the way down to the minors, will the Colorado native re-find his pitching prowess this 12 months? The Rockies’ means to contend could very effectively rely upon it. Hear right here…

Andy Cross, The Denver Put up Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) advances the puck down ice in opposition to Detroit Purple Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) within the first interval on the Pepsi Heart March 5, 2019.

Avalanche hosts the downtrodden Purple Wings, the group it was once

Jared Bednar is sympathetic towards coach Jeff Blashill and the Detroit Purple Wings — by far the NHL’s worst group.

It wasn’t that way back when Bednar coached “that” group, Mike Chambers writes. Learn extra…

Sean M. Haffey, Getty Pictures Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates together with his father, Mike Shanahan, after successful the NFC Championship sport in opposition to the Inexperienced Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium on Jan. 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers beat the Packers 37-20.

Why former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan and Kyle Shanahan simply made NFL historical past

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan’s victory on Saturday made the Shanahans the primary father-son combo to ever lead two completely different groups to Tremendous Bowls as head coaches. Learn extra…

Inside former Broncos security T.J. Ward’s home.

T.J. Ward’s house is on the market. And the previous Broncos security’s “swag and style” are all over the place.

Broncos Insider: Does the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame have a bias in opposition to Denver?

Kickin’ it with Kiz: Right here’s neatest magic trick new Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur may carry out with Drew Lock.

Nuggets Journal: Michael Porter Jr. is forcing Michael Malone’s hand.

Nuggets damage bug opens door for prolonged bench minutes: “I know I’ll be playing a lot.”

Howell: A few of CU Buffs coach Mel Tucker’s greatest recruiting wins this winter have come from inside.

Apply precedence for CU Buffs basketball: Recovering edge on the glass.

Colorado’s Mallory Pugh left off U.S. Olympic qualifying roster.

