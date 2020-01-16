Conspiracy theorist spots statue on Mars, claims it is a proof of alien existence

ET DATA BASE

Scott C Waring is a conspiracy theorist who grew to become well-known amongst alien reality seekers not too long ago for his weird discoveries on the Martian floor. Waring, who operates from Taiwan had a number of instances claimed that aliens live or might need lived on Mars, and with a purpose to show his concept, he had found out a number of anomalies on NASA photos taken from the Crimson Planet.

A weird alien statue on Mars?

Including up the warmth to those theories, Waring has now noticed a weird alien-like statue on the Martian floor. Waring argues that the face he noticed on Mars seems to be excellent in all angles, and he claimed to have noticed ear, nostril, eye and brow within the alleged alien face.

“I found this amazing side view of a face in a Mars GigaPan photo today. The detail is fantastic and the ear, nose, eye, and forehead all have great detail to the carving. Placing such an important facial sculpture on the side of a hill makes me think this might be some deity or god of theirs. That this person is supposed to be overlooking a long distance from the top of the hill to watch over everyone. However it looks like it has fallen due to time, earthquakes and wind,” wrote Waring on his web site ET Information Base.

Waring additionally made it clear that this discovering is kind of essential in answering the most important ever query confronted by scientists, “Does alien life exists on Mars?”

Alien fossil on Mars

This isn’t the primary time that Waring is recognizing the alleged alien stays on Mars. A couple of months again, Waring had found a construction similar to a thigh bone, and he argued that this might truly the stays of a huge alien creature.

After making this discovery, Waring had urged Donald Trump, america president to make him the pinnacle of NASA. As per Waring, he’ll be capable to disclose all secrets and techniques surrounding alien existence if he will get an opportunity to work as the pinnacle of america area company.