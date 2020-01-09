Constance Wu Is ‘Really Sad’ To Leave ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ Months After That ‘F**king Hell’ Twitter Tantrum!

We guess Constance Wu has her commencement goggles on, as a result of the actress now claims she’s “sad” to depart Contemporary Off the Boat months after throwing a Twitter tantrum about its renewal!

Talking to ET at ABC’s Tv Critics Affiliation press day on Wednesday, the 37-year-old obtained sentimental whereas addressing the tip of the comedy after six seasons, admitting that leaving the present was “bittersweet” for her.

Associated: Constance Was ‘So Scared’ To Return To ‘Fresh Off The Boat’



She defined:

“The last episodes [are airing soon], but we’ve already finished filming and it was really sad to film the last week. Bittersweet, I mean, ’cause we’re all so grateful for the experience and we all love each other so much, but [are] really sad to have it end.”

LOLz…

We’re hesitant to completely imagine her, seeing because the Hustlers star made it very clear she didn’t need the present to get renewed for a sixth season final yr in a collection of profanity-laced tweets. After her feedback sparked backlash, Wu posted a press release explaining that she was “conflicted” over the present’s pickup and “temporarily upset… not [because] I hate the show but [because] its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about.”

However now, it seems she nonetheless has ardour for the present that helped launch her profession. She mirrored:

“This has sort of become my family and kind of become my home for the past six years, and to say goodbye to that was really hard… I just really love the cast and crew so much and it was just really sad to say goodbye.”

The actress went on to gush about her co-stars, together with Randall Park, who performs her on-screen husband Louis, noting:

“With Randall, he’s just so funny, but he’s also, like, one of the nicest people to ever work with.”

She then praised Chelsey Crisp, who performs her character’s finest buddy on the present, earlier than turning to Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, and Ian Chen, who star as her sons on the sitcom:

“Chelsey has become such a wonderful friend and just such a supportive person in my life. The boys here are just, like, awesome. You know, the young men that they’ve become and, you know, Hollywood can mess people up, especially kids… It hasn’t done that to them. They really have good heads on their shoulders. They’re kind to people. They’re compassionate. They’re excited. They’re passionate. They’re driven and they are their own people. It’s been so cool to watch and I’m really proud of them.”

F**king cute!

The actress then spoke on the mark the collection left on community tv (it was the primary community present that includes an Asian household in a long time), revealing she hopes it can assist normalize illustration on the small display.

Associated: Constance Shuts Down ‘Diva’ Accusations Over ‘Hustlers’ Prime Billing

She shared:

“When we first started, it was such a historic thing, and my hope is that one day people will look back and they’re like, ‘Oh, that was historic? To us, today, it’s just normal.’ That would be the dream. I think it’s happening slowly. I think progress is definitely happening.”

Let’s f**king hope so!

Contemporary Off the Boat returns Jan. 17 on ABC. Will U be watching?