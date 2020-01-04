Constitution Draft Was Prepared By A “Brahmin”, Says Gujarat Speaker

Rajendra Trivedi stated historical past tells us that Brahmins at all times stand behind and promote others. (File)

Ahmedabad:

Gujarat Meeting Speaker Rajendra Trivedi on Friday claimed that Dr BR Ambedkar had given the credit score for preparation of the draft of the Structure to BN Rau, who was a Brahmin.

Talking on the inauguration of the second version of ‘Mega Brahmin Enterprise Summit’ in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, he stated that eight out of 9 Indian Nobel winners, together with economist Abhijit Banerjee, have been Brahmins.

“Do you know that constitutions of 60 countries were studied and then our draft Constitution was prepared? Do you know who presented that draft to Dr BR Ambedkar? We all take Dr BR Ambedkar’s name with respect when it comes to the Constitution. However, in his (Dr Ambedkar’s) own words, the draft was prepared by BN Rau — Benegal Narsing Rau — a Brahmin,” he stated on the occasion, additionally attended by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

“History tells us that Brahmins always stand behind and promote others. It was BN Rau who kept Dr Ambedkar ahead of him. We are proud of Dr Ambedkar because he admitted this during his speech in the Constituent Assembly on November 25, 1949,” Mr Trivedi added.

“And I quote him: ‘The credit given to me does not really belong to me. It belongs to BN Rau.'” the Speaker stated, including that of the eight Indians who gained the Nobel prize, seven have been Brahmins.

The Speaker additionally cited Delhi fireman Rajesh Shukla who saved 11 individuals throughout a hearth in Delhi final month as one other exemplary member of the group.