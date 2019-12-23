Construction boss, 37, is jailed for 17 weeks after kicking dog to death

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Matthew Benjamin, 37, (pictured) kicked the Staffordshire bull terrier, named Diesel to dying at his house in Chepstow, Wales

A building enterprise proprietor kicked his pet canine to dying in a ‘cowardly and cruel’ assault after he got here house drunk.

Matthew Benjamin was heard by his housemate returning to his house in Chepstow, Wales, within the early hours of Wednesday, December four, after going out consuming.

The 37-year-old referred to as the Staffordshire bull terrier, named Diesel, ‘in a delicate voice’ and took him to the kitchen the place the housemate overheard him scream earlier than launching a violent assault.

The housemate mentioned he overheard Benjamin shout ‘this f***ing canine goes to die’ earlier than kicking him ‘multiple hundred instances’.

Benjamin was arrested by Gwent Law enforcement officials however the canine had died by the point they arrived.

Procutor Paul Ricketts outlined the information of the case at a listening to in Newport Magistrates’ Courtroom on Friday December 20.

Mr Ricketts mentioned the police had been alerted to the incident by a person who shared a home close to Chepstow with Benjamin on the time of the incident.

Quoting his witness testimony, Mr Ricketts mentioned the person heard Benjamin stroll into the property and name the canine ‘in a delicate voice’ three or 4 instances.

The canine then ran out of the housemate’s bed room.

‘I heard Matthew and the canine go into the kitchen as a result of I may hear two claws on the kitchen ground,’ the witness mentioned.

‘The kitchen door was closed and there was silence for a couple of minutes. Then immediately I heard Matthew scream.’

He mentioned he heard Benjamin shout ‘cease pissing on the f***ing ground’ earlier than the canine started to ‘scream and yelp’.

‘I may hear each influence in opposition to the canine’s physique,’ he mentioned.

A gaggle of supporters of ‘justice for diesel’ outdoors Newport magistrates court docket through the trial

The witness mentioned the noise was so distressing ‘I used to be sick within the bed room due to the trauma’.

Mr Ricketts mentioned the person went to the kitchen door however he was unable to push it open.

The witness then mentioned he heard Benjamin say: ‘This f***ing factor goes to die.’

‘The assault felt prefer it lasted perpetually,’ he mentioned.

‘I actually imagine Mathew kicked the canine multiple hundred instances.’

Mr Ricketts mentioned the police had been referred to as and Benjamin was arrested.

The witness mentioned: ‘It’s so upsetting to consider the struggling the canine went by way of.

‘It was a beautiful canine and it was defenceless.’

Benjamin, of Earlswood Street, Shirenewton, Monmouthshire, pleaded responsible to a single cost of inflicting pointless struggling to a protected animal.

Andrew Twomlow, defending, mentioned Benjamin entered his responsible plea on the idea that Diesel was kicked six or seven instances. This was accepted by the court docket.

He mentioned his consumer owned a enterprise referred to as Honeybadger Development that employed as much as 20 individuals previous to the incident, however he had since needed to let many go. He now employs three individuals.

Mr Twomlow mentioned his consumer had been the topic of ‘public outrage’ since December four.

‘He has suffered a level of vilification within the public, a lot in order that he has problem coming to Chepstow,’ he mentioned.

Mr Twomlow mentioned his consumer deserved credit score for his admissions to the police and his early responsible plea.

Choose David Parsons mentioned: ‘In essence this was a cowardly and cruel assault on a innocent animal the place you confirmed no empathy for its struggling.’

Benjamin was handed a 17-week jail sentence and was banned from conserving any animals for all times.

He’s barred from interesting the disqualification order for 10 years.

He should additionally pay a £122 surcharge upon his launch from custody.

Exterior court docket a small group of animal rights campaigners protested on the sentence.