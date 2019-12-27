Construction firm Balfour Beatty sacked from MI^ headquarters refurbishment over lost plans

By Every day Mail Reporter

A high building agency was sacked from its refurbishment of the MI6 headquarters after a significant safety breach, it was reported final evening.

Balfour Beatty was axed from the undertaking after greater than 100 blueprints outlining layouts and alarm methods went lacking from the house of the Secret Intelligence Service.

The constructing, at Vauxhall Cross in south London, is famed for its look in a number of James Bond movies.

Entry to the delicate papers was restricted to supervisors and there have been roughly 40 workers sub-contracted to the undertaking, The Solar reported.

So severe was the safety lapse that when the alarm was raised workers employees weren’t allowed to depart.

A supply stated: ‘The entire constructing went into lockdown and all the development employees had been stored in isolation.

‘To lose such delicate paperwork was grossly irresponsible.’ The paperwork can be gold mud to any enemy brokers or terrorists,’ they added.

Paperwork included ‘the place alarms and different safety measures had been’, it was claimed.

Neither the Overseas and Commonwealth Workplace, beneath which MI6 operates because the overseas arm of British intelligence, nor Balfour Beatty had been accessible for remark final evening.

An FCO spokesman advised The Solar: ‘We don’t touch upon intelligence issues.’

Bucking the development business’s post-Brexit gloom, Balfour Beatty loved elevated earnings final yr as they rose 5.1pc to £123m in 2018

Although most of the lacking papers had been discovered contained in the constructing after the alarm was raised, Balfour Beatty executives had been reportedly advised the agency’s multi-million pound contract had been terminated.

Solely final week the Authorities put ahead contemporary proposals to bolster nationwide safety.

Residents who go delicate data to hostile states may very well be tried for treason beneath legal guidelines being thought-about by ministers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to replace offences in order that they ‘deal extra successfully with the espionage risk’ in a briefing doc.

Bucking the development business’s post-Brexit gloom, Balfour Beatty loved elevated earnings final yr as they rose 5.1pc to £123m in 2018.