Conte Takes Inter Milan To Hometown Lecce As Juventus Host Parma

Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan head south to his former membership Lecce on Sunday seeking to preserve the stress on Serie A leaders Juventus, who host Parma, because the three-way title chase good points momentum with Lazio simply behind the main duo. Inter Milan are two factors behind the eight-time reigning champions after being held by Atalanta final weekend with promoted Lecce providing 50-year-old Conte an opportunity to take house three factors. The minnows from the heel of Italy are one level above the relegation zone, coming off a run of 4 consecutive defeats, with 38 objectives conceded this marketing campaign.

Inter Milan ahead Lautaro Martinez, who has scored 15 objectives in whole this season, praised Conte for instilling ambition within the membership who final gained Serie A in 2010.

“Many things have changed,” Martinez instructed TyC Sports activities.

“He has a particular means of doing issues and has taught us a lot from his first day in cost.

“He has satisfied us to all give our greatest and the outcomes are there for all to see.”

Inter kicked off their season at house within the San Siro with a Four-Zero win over Conte’s hometown membership Lecce the place he started his soccer profession.

Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku’s first objective in Serie A got here in opposition to Lecce, and he has scored 18 objectives in all competitions this marketing campaign, together with a double through the week in a Four-1 Italian Cup win over Cagliari.

Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus face a probably difficult tie in opposition to seventh-placed Parma, who’re pushing for a return to European soccer.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed their midweek Italian Cup win over Udinese with sinusitis, however Paulo Dybala scored a double as he spearheaded the assault with fellow Argentine Gonzalo Higuain, who was additionally on course.

“We’ll be seeking to preserve the momentum going in opposition to Parma,” warned Higuain.

Lazio are third — six factors behind Juventus — however with a sport in hand and concentrating on an 11th consecutive league win in opposition to Sampdoria.

Claudio Ranieri’s Sampdoria beat Brescia 5-1 final weekend, however haven’t gained in opposition to the Roman membership in 15 years.

“I am going to eat the gamers alive in the event that they calm down after Brescia,” warned Ranieri.

“Will probably be an enormous problem as a result of (Simone) Inzaghi’s crew are going by way of a type of intervals the place every thing is working for them.

“(Serie A top scorer Ciro) Immobile is scoring from every position and in every way.”

Fourth-placed Atalanta, equal on factors with Roma, host basement membership SPAL after their fiery Italian Cup defeat to Fiorentina.

Roma are coming off back-to-back defeats in opposition to Torino and Juventus, and desperately want a lift in opposition to Genoa earlier than dealing with metropolis rivals Lazio within the Stadio Olimpico.

Napoli, in 11th place, host 14th-placed Fiorentina, after dropping their final two video games.

One to look at:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic needs to attain at house for AC Milan within the San Siro after discovering the web in his first begin final weekend in a 2-Zero win in opposition to Cagliari.

The 38-year-old Swede was rested throughout their Three-Zero Italian Cup win over SPAL.

AC Milan host Udinese, who’re simply behind them in 11th and on a three-matching league profitable streak.

The aspect from Udine and who gained the reverse fixture 1-Zero in August.

Key stats:

24 – Napoli’s factors behind Juventus

20 – Serie A prime scorer Ciro Motionless’s objectives

10 – Lazio’s league profitable streak

2 – Juventus’s factors lead on Inter Milan

Fixtures (all occasions GMT):

Saturday

Lazio v Sampdoria (1400GMT), Sassuolo v Torino (1700), Napoli v Fiorentina (1945)

Sunday

AC Milan v Udinese (1130), Bologna v Hellas Verona, Brescia v Cagliari, Lecce v Inter Milan (all 1400), Genoa v AS Roma (1700), Juventus v Parma (1945)

Monday

Atalanta v SPAL (1945)