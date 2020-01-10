Contra Turns 10

A pair years in the past, a child stopped Ezra Koenig on the street and stated, “Oh, you're the dude who made that album.”

“Which album?” Koenig replied.

“You know which album.”

“Well, you know, maybe I'm confused but I've made three albums and I like them all.”

“ Contra , man, as on. Get out of right here. “

Koenig advised me this story final yr once I interviewed him for our Vampire Weekend cowl story. “He said it with such confidence,” he recalled. “Like, what, am I a moron? He said it like it was so obviously our best album. And it made me happy because I don’t think that’s the consensus. It's the middle one. The third one had more of the trappings of success, the first one was the first one … “

Contra can certainly be simple to miss. It's not as refined and austere as Trendy Vampires Of The Metropolis , it doesn't have the brand new band vitality of their 2008 debut . However Vampire Weekend are one of the crucial persistently glorious bands of the final decade and alter, and it's fairly simple to grasp how any of their albums may conceivably be someone's favourite. Most days, Contra is mine, too. (Plot twist: That child was me. Simply kidding.) Its completely tight 10 songs are fairly arduous to fuck with. It comprises among the band’s most insistently good bits of genius.

It could have been fairly simple for Vampire Weekend to fall on their face. When Contra got here out 10 years in the past this weekend, they have been now not the ascendant indie It children. Although they have been solely two years faraway from their debut, that they had been by the hype machine cycle a dozen instances over – one in all them had already began a synth-pop facet venture, prepared to leap ship if want be. Any signal of weak point would have completely demolished them. They might have grow to be a curious footnote of late '00 s weblog buzz, simply one in all many acts who suffered that destiny.

However they didn't break a sweat on Contra . They doubled down on what made their self-titled so exceptional – the spelling bee phrases, the eagerness to deflate themselves earlier than anybody can do it for them – and added new wrinkles to their sound within the type of a variety of digital and studio fuckery. Batmanglij got here into his personal as a producer on Contra – his selections are bolder, extra assured. They repay endlessly. The MIA-sampling “Diplomat's Son” and the digital chaos of “California English” wouldn't have had a spot on Vampire Weekend – it's a wholly new playground for the band, one we'd get to see develop over the subsequent couple albums. (Particular shoutout to B-side “California English Pt. 2,” which proved too chaotic to placed on the album itself however is actually among the best issues they ' ve ever carried out.)

Vampire Weekend sound like they're having probably the most enjoyable on this album (save perhaps for Father Of The Bride , which operates on a special airplane completely), and it reveals. The band – Koenig, Batmanglij, Chris Tomson, and Chris Baio – all feed off one another in ecstatic union. They're pushing themselves in 100 instructions directly, however the one one you hear is ahead. “Cousins,” “Holiday” and “Giving Up The Gun” are all huge pop songs, toppling over with wordplay and wit. The vocalizations on this album are among the band's greatest: Koenig's large blue coos on “White Sky,” their insistence to “ ruuuuuuun .” The music is so dense that these moments of empty area actually stand out, these bits the place you may put down the thesaurus and simply wail alongside.

Each Vampire Weekend album presents up too a lot to unpack. That's what made these albums so gratifying to return to through the years – new concepts come out consistently, every little thing is so purposefully layered. They're by no means afraid to galaxy-brain their very own music. Even Contra 's place as the center album in a trilogy appears nearly intentional. A number of the album is about occupying the center floor – the lyrics consistently return to false conflicts, binaries, contradictions. It's an album of comparisons, each playful and profound. It opens with the absurdist imagery of sitting on the seaside in December and sipping horchata; afterward, Koenig makes use of a hypocritical dig about faux Philly cheesesteaks and Tom’s toothpaste to ask whether or not failure would make you lose all of your religion within the Earth. It's all quite a bit to soak up, and when has this band settled for something much less?

The band makes use of Contra to poke holes within the mythologies we construct round ourselves, the identities we undertake to guarantee that we really feel ethically, morally, emotionally intact. A few of that’s little doubt a bit reactionary, a rebuke of Vampire Weekend critics who stated the band was too rich and privileged whereas being rich and privileged in their very own approach themselves. Nevertheless it's additionally a plea to place apart these sorts of narratives, to embrace the world as one large chaotic fusion of concepts and influences. Koenig laid out his speculation on the shortage of polar opposites in a Rolling Stone profile: “Principally, a contra is anyone you attempt to body as your reverse – as not part of your world. It's establishing a dichotomy. You may discuss folks in very nuanced, compassionate methods – otherwise you may be like, 'I’m liberal; that individual just isn’t. I'm for actual; that individual is a sellout. '”Nothing is as black or white, scorching or chilly, starting or finish as we wish it to be.

My favourite monitor has at all times been the nearer, an outlier within the Vampire Weekend catalog however one which reveals in case you take all of the bells and whistles away that this band nonetheless hits on one thing emotionally satisfying and pure. It's Koenig at his most melodramatically poetic, set in opposition to a gorgeously easy swath of textures. “You needed good colleges and associates with swimming pools / You're not a contra / You needed rock and roll, full management / Properly … I don't know,” he sings on the bridge, leaving the conflict open-ended, open to resolution. “By no means choose sides, by no means select between two / Properly, I simply needed you.” It's a music a few divergence that comes collectively, a battle that has a center floor in case you let it.

In my identical dialog with Koenig final yr, he talked quite a bit in regards to the Vampire Weekend songbook, the buildup of music that they make through the years being extra essential than the ebb-and-flow or narrative arc of a profession . Contra contributed basic songs to that catalog in abundance. The album makes it clear that Vampire Weekend have been by no means at risk of failing – they have been at all times in it for the long term. It won’t be everybody's favourite Vampire Weekend launch, however it's bold and wide-ranging sufficient that it very simply may very well be yours.