Control and Death Stranding Each Land 8 Nominations for 2020’s D.I.C.E. Awards

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) will host the 23rd annual D.I.C.E. Awards on Thursday, February 13th. As such, the award nominees have formally gone stay on-line. Each Management and Loss of life Stranding lead the pack with eight nods every, together with serving as two of the finalists for the coveted Recreation of the 12 months award. Disco Elysium, Outer Wilds, and Untitled Goose Recreation are additionally within the working for the highest honor.

Disco Elysium and Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare are up for a complete of six nominations apiece. Outer Wilds and Untitled Goose Recreation are tied for a formidable 4 nods every. Among the many titles nominated for 3 awards are A Quick Hike, Mortal Kombat 11, Resident Evil 2, and Sayonara Wild Hearts.

Quite a few video games are nominated for 2020’s D.I.C.E. Awards throughout 23 totally different classes. They’re as follows:

Excellent Achievement in Animation:

Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare

Days Gone

Loss of life Stranding

Satan Might Cry 5

Luigi’s Mansion three

Excellent Achievement in Artwork Course:

Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare

Concrete Genie

Management

Loss of life Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Excellent Achievement in Character:

Management (Jesse Faden)

Loss of life Stranding (Cliff Unger)

Loss of life Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)

Untitled Goose Recreation (The Goose)

Excellent Achievement in Unique Music Composition:

Come up: A Easy Story

Management

Erica

Golem

Mortal Kombat 11

Excellent Achievement in Audio Design:

Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare

Loss of life Stranding

Mortal Kombat 11

Resident Evil 2

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Excellent Achievement in Story:

Management

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Telling Lies

The Outer Worlds

Excellent Technical Achievement:

Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare

Concrete Genie

Management

Loss of life Stranding

Metro Exodus

Motion Recreation of the 12 months:

Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare

Management

Satan Might Cry 5

Gears 5

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Journey Recreation of the 12 months:

Loss of life Stranding

Luigi’s Mansion three

Resident Evil 2

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Legend of Zelda: Hyperlink’s Awakening

Household Recreation of the 12 months:

A Quick Hike

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Ring Match Journey

Tremendous Mario Maker 2

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Preventing Recreation of the 12 months:

Useless or Alive 6

Leap Pressure

Mortal Kombat 11

Samurai Shodown

Racing Recreation of the 12 months:

Crash Crew Racing Nitro-Fueled

DiRT Rally 2.zero

F1 2019

Mario Kart Tour

Trials Rising

Position-Enjoying Recreation of the 12 months:

Disco Elysium

Remaining Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Kingdom Hearts III

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Defend

The Outer Worlds

Sports activities Recreation of the 12 months:

FIFA 20

Madden NFL 20

MLB The Present 19

NBA 2K20

NHL 20

Technique/Simulation Recreation of the 12 months:

Anno 1800

Fireplace Emblem: Three Homes

Oxygen Not Included

Slay the Spire

Complete Warfare: Three Kingdoms

Immersive Actuality Technical Achievement:

Asgard’s Wrath

Blood & Fact

Pistol Whip

Stormland

Westworld Awakening

Immersive Actuality Recreation of the 12 months:

Asgard’s Wrath

Blood & Fact

Pistol Whip

The Curious Story of the Stolen Pets

Trover Saves the Universe

Excellent Achievement for an Impartial Recreation:

A Quick Hike

Disco Elysium

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Untitled Goose Recreation

What the Golf?

Transportable Recreation of the 12 months:

Name of Obligation: Cellular

Grindstone

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sky: Kids of the Gentle

What the Golf?

On-line Recreation of the 12 months:

Apex Legends

Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare

Future 2: Shadowkeep

Tetris 99

Wargroove

Excellent Achievement in Recreation Design:

Baba Is You

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Slay the Spire

Excellent Achievement in Recreation Course:

A Quick Hike

Management

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Recreation

Recreation of 12 months:

Management

Loss of life Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Recreation

For the fourth consecutive 12 months, Jessica Chobot and Greg Miller will host the ceremony, which takes place on February 13th at Las Vegas’ Aria Resort.

[Source: AIAS]