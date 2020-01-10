Control and Death Stranding Each Land 8 Nominations for 2020’s D.I.C.E. Awards

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) will host the 23rd annual D.I.C.E. Awards on Thursday, February 13th. As such, the award nominees have formally gone stay on-line. Each Management and Loss of life Stranding lead the pack with eight nods every, together with serving as two of the finalists for the coveted Recreation of the 12 months award. Disco Elysium, Outer Wilds, and Untitled Goose Recreation are additionally within the working for the highest honor.
Disco Elysium and Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare are up for a complete of six nominations apiece. Outer Wilds and Untitled Goose Recreation are tied for a formidable 4 nods every. Among the many titles nominated for 3 awards are A Quick Hike, Mortal Kombat 11, Resident Evil 2, and Sayonara Wild Hearts.
Quite a few video games are nominated for 2020’s D.I.C.E. Awards throughout 23 totally different classes. They’re as follows:
Excellent Achievement in Animation:
- Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare
- Days Gone
- Loss of life Stranding
- Satan Might Cry 5
- Luigi’s Mansion three
Excellent Achievement in Artwork Course:
- Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare
- Concrete Genie
- Management
- Loss of life Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
Excellent Achievement in Character:
- Management (Jesse Faden)
- Loss of life Stranding (Cliff Unger)
- Loss of life Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)
- Untitled Goose Recreation (The Goose)
Excellent Achievement in Unique Music Composition:
- Come up: A Easy Story
- Management
- Erica
- Golem
- Mortal Kombat 11
Excellent Achievement in Audio Design:
- Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare
- Loss of life Stranding
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Resident Evil 2
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Excellent Achievement in Story:
- Management
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Telling Lies
- The Outer Worlds
Excellent Technical Achievement:
- Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare
- Concrete Genie
- Management
- Loss of life Stranding
- Metro Exodus
Motion Recreation of the 12 months:
- Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare
- Management
- Satan Might Cry 5
- Gears 5
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Journey Recreation of the 12 months:
- Loss of life Stranding
- Luigi’s Mansion three
- Resident Evil 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Legend of Zelda: Hyperlink’s Awakening
Household Recreation of the 12 months:
- A Quick Hike
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Ring Match Journey
- Tremendous Mario Maker 2
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
Preventing Recreation of the 12 months:
- Useless or Alive 6
- Leap Pressure
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Samurai Shodown
Racing Recreation of the 12 months:
- Crash Crew Racing Nitro-Fueled
- DiRT Rally 2.zero
- F1 2019
- Mario Kart Tour
- Trials Rising
Position-Enjoying Recreation of the 12 months:
- Disco Elysium
- Remaining Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Defend
- The Outer Worlds
Sports activities Recreation of the 12 months:
- FIFA 20
- Madden NFL 20
- MLB The Present 19
- NBA 2K20
- NHL 20
Technique/Simulation Recreation of the 12 months:
- Anno 1800
- Fireplace Emblem: Three Homes
- Oxygen Not Included
- Slay the Spire
- Complete Warfare: Three Kingdoms
Immersive Actuality Technical Achievement:
- Asgard’s Wrath
- Blood & Fact
- Pistol Whip
- Stormland
- Westworld Awakening
Immersive Actuality Recreation of the 12 months:
- Asgard’s Wrath
- Blood & Fact
- Pistol Whip
- The Curious Story of the Stolen Pets
- Trover Saves the Universe
Excellent Achievement for an Impartial Recreation:
- A Quick Hike
- Disco Elysium
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Untitled Goose Recreation
- What the Golf?
Transportable Recreation of the 12 months:
- Name of Obligation: Cellular
- Grindstone
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sky: Kids of the Gentle
- What the Golf?
On-line Recreation of the 12 months:
- Apex Legends
- Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare
- Future 2: Shadowkeep
- Tetris 99
- Wargroove
Excellent Achievement in Recreation Design:
- Baba Is You
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Slay the Spire
Excellent Achievement in Recreation Course:
- A Quick Hike
- Management
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Recreation
Recreation of 12 months:
- Management
- Loss of life Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Recreation
For the fourth consecutive 12 months, Jessica Chobot and Greg Miller will host the ceremony, which takes place on February 13th at Las Vegas’ Aria Resort.
[Source: AIAS]
