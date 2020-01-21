January 21, 2020 | 5:38pm

An inmate at a California jail beat a convicted baby molester to demise with a strolling cane, authorities mentioned.

Jonathan Watson, 41, allegedly battered the perv, David Bobb, 48, and one other prisoner Thursday round 2:30 p.m. on the California Substance Abuse Therapy Facility and State Jail in Corcoran.

Each Bobb and the opposite prisoner suffered head wounds and have been taken to the hospital.

Bobb — who had been serving a life sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a kid below 14 years outdated in San Diego County — died on route. The opposite inmate, who wasn’t publicly recognized, stays in important situation.

Watson has served 10 years of a life sentence for first-degree homicide and discharging a firearm, inflicting nice bodily damage or demise.

An investigation into the jail beatdowns is ongoing.

With Publish Wires