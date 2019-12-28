Convicted murderer, 18, sentenced to life in prison

An Arapahoe County district decide on Friday sentenced a teen convicted of homicide to serve life in jail, a spokesperson for the 18th Judicial District stated in a launch.

Marquez Woodruff, 18, was convicted in September of murdering 36-year-old Terry Capler within the sufferer’s dwelling in Aurora, the discharge stated. He’ll be eligible for parole in 40 years.

Woodruff shot Capler the evening of Dec. 16, 2017, after they and others drank and took medication, the discharge stated.

“For no apparent reason, Woodruff pulled out his gun and repeatedly fired at Capler at very close range,” the discharge stated.

Capler had been shot within the head and torso. Police discovered him lifeless in his front room after his roommate reported the taking pictures, the discharge stated. Woodruff was 17 on the time.

District Legal professional George Brauchler took difficulty with the sentencing and blamed the legislature for permitting Woodruff, whom he known as remorseless and cold-blooded, a chance to rejoin society shortly after he turns 40, the discharge stated.

“Make no mistake, this killer is not required to serve anywhere near 40 years. And he likely will not,” Brauchler stated within the launch.

“This is no joke. This is our law,” Brauchler stated. “The Capler family deserved better. Future victims deserve better. Colorado deserves better.”