January 14, 2020 | 1:43pm

A Michigan pervert defended himself over a stash of kiddie porn discovered on his pc — claiming he identifies as an Eight-year-old lady, in accordance with a report.

Joseph Gobrick Kent County Sheriff’s Workplace

Joseph Gobrick, 45, put up the weird protection in Kent County court docket earlier than he was sentenced final week to as much as 20 years in jail, information station WZZM reported on Thursday.

“I’ve always been an 8-year-old girl,” Gobrick advised the court docket. “And even my drawings and fantasies, I am always an 8-year-old girl.”

Prosecutors allege not less than eight minors have been recognized in graphic pictures on Gobrick’s pc at his Grand Rapids house. Youngsters as younger as infants have been seen being sexually assaulted within the trove of kiddie porn.

He was discovered responsible of three counts of kid sexually abusive industrial exercise and utilizing a pc to commit against the law.

Representing himself in court docket, Gobrick claimed the photographs have been computer-animated and guarded beneath the First Modification, the outlet reported.

“I would no sooner have sex with a child than you would with a rattlesnake,’’ he told the judge. “It’s just not safe.”

However Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Daniel Helmer argued that Gobrick was “a danger to the public,” claiming that he talked about and drew pictures of kid rape whereas in jail.

Kent County Circuit Courtroom Decide Paul Denenfeld sentenced Gobrick to between 10 and 20 years behind bars, saying he confirmed zero regret.

“Primarily based on all the things he’s stated and executed, together with bragging about what he was drawing in his cell, he clearly doesn’t assume baby sexually abusive materials is fallacious,’’ Denenfeld stated. “This isn’t simply digital stuff; that is additionally actual folks being harmed.’’

Gobrick is a intercourse offender with a previous conviction from a 2001 case for sexual abuse in New York, WZZM reported.