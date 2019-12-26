'Coolest PM...': Congress Contributes To Solar Eclipse Meme-Fest

PM Narendra Modi’s picture of him trying on the photo voltaic eclipse led to a swarm of Twitter memes

New Delhi:

The Congress has joined the meme-making development on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at present after he tweeted a photograph wherein he’s seen, in particular eyewear, trying on the final photo voltaic eclipse of this decade. PM Modi this morning replied to a Twitter consumer who stated the picture “is becoming a meme”.

“Most welcome… Enjoy,” PM Modi tweeted, together with a smiley. It was seen as an open invitation to meme-makers in a lighter vein.

Most welcome….take pleasure in 🙂 https://t.co/uSFlDp0Ogm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2019

Quickly, a whole bunch of memes began showing on the microblogging website. The Congress additionally weighed in.

“Truly the Coolest PM,” the Congress tweeted with the hashtag #JhootJhootJhoot that celebration MP Rahul Gandhi used earlier this morning to focus on PM Modi over his remark final week that there was no detention centre in India within the context of the Nationwide Register of Residents or NRC.

Actually the Coolest PM. #JhootJhootJhootpic.twitter.com/Im8TeIj6lN — Congress (@INCIndia) December 26, 2019

The Congress tweet is accompanied by the picture tweeted by PM Modi, in a brown jacket with a purple scarf wrapped round his neck, nevertheless it had this textual content on it: “Modi is so cool, while the country burns, he chills.”

Over 20 have died in protests towards the amended citizenship regulation throughout the nation. In violent protests in Delhi, West Bengal, Assam and different states, property price lakhs have been broken and automobiles burnt.

The Congress and different opposition events have accused PM Modi of indifference in direction of those that are protesting towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act that seeks to fast-track the method of giving citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim minorities from three neighbouring international locations.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act for the primary time makes faith the take a look at of citizenship in India. The federal government says it is going to assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India earlier than 2015 due to spiritual persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate towards Muslims and violates the secular ideas of the structure.