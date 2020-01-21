Cop Caught On CCTV Stealing Milk Packets In Noida

The act was caught on a CCTV digicam within the early hours of January 19.

Noida:

After the Lucknow police was caught on digicam, strolling off with blankets taken from girls protesting in opposition to citizenship legislation on Saturday evening, one other video from Noida has gone viral on social media through which a policeman is seen purportedly stealing packets of milk saved exterior a retailer within the space.

In Lucknow and Noida, the police commissionerate system has just lately been launched with the peace of mind that the policing system will enhance tremendously.

#WATCH Policeman seen stealing packets of milk in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, yesterday. (Supply: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/elszjwbyA1 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 20, 2020

Within the video, the policeman who appears to be on patrolling obligation could be seen roaming across the crates through which milk packets had been saved exterior a retailer.

After some time, the cop picks two packets of milk and goes in direction of the police automobile parked close by. He’s seen handing over a packet of stolen milk to a colleague sitting within the automobile.