Cop Caught While Taking Rs 18 Lakh Bribe In Ahmedabad

The officer was caught red-handed in Ahmedabad. (Representational)

Ahmedabad:

A police inspector connected to the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe from a retired authorities servant who was the complainant in a corruption case.

Inspector DD Chavda, posted at Junagadh, was caught red-handed close to Sanathan Circle on the outskirts of Ahmedabad metropolis on Tuesday night time whereas accepting Rs 18 lakh in money, mentioned Bharti Pandya, deputy superintendent of police, ACB, Ahmedabad.

A former Joint Director within the Animal Husbandry division had filed a criticism of corruption with Junagadh ACB in 2018 about an alleged fraud of Rs 10.16 lakh.

The complainant, who’s now retired, alleged that the sarpanch of Patla village in Junagadh district and 5 others misused authorities funds meant for the advance of a grazing land.

“As Chavda was probing that case, he sought all the documents from the complainant. But then he allegedly started threatening to frame up the complainant in the same case and also to initiate inquiry against him in more cases,” Ms Pandya mentioned.

Later, for not taking motion, Mr Chavda allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh from the complainant and later agreed to simply accept Rs 18 lakh.

After the complainant approached senior ACB officers, a lure was laid and Chavda was arrested.

The ACB additionally performed searches at his residence and located some paperwork associated to doubtful property purchases, Ms Pandya mentioned, including that additional probe was on.