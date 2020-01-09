News

Cop charges paralegal he recognized from court

January 9, 2020
A paralegal has been charged with a number of driving offences by an officer acquainted with the motive force from courtroom.

On Wednesday morning, a 51-year-old driver was pulled over on the QEW at Walkers Line in Burlington for having a expired license plate tag.

OPP Const. Kevin Westhead mentioned he immediately acknowledged the motive force from the courts.

He says additional investigation discovered the motive force was on the highway with a licence not approved for the car, that he was driving whereas suspended and he had no insurance coverage.

“There was a slew of charges and it was ridiculous,” mentioned Westhead, utilizing #DoAsISayNotAsIDO.

