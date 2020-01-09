Cop jumps onto her squad car hood as she flees angry pet PIG in hilarious footage

By Jack Newman For Mailonline

A police officer has been chased on high of a squad automotive by an offended pet pig.

Whereas out on patrol in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Darren Derby noticed fellow officer Brenna Dorr being bothered by the runaway pig.

Footage reveals the animal following across the cop on the entrance of her automobile whereas she says: ‘I am scared.’

The excitable pig even jumps on its hind legs, a lot to Brenna’s embarrassment.

Forcefully nudging and pushing towards her legs, Brenna was compelled to hop onto the bonnet of her automotive to be able to keep away from the offended pig.

Darren, a 20-year-old veteran of the power, stated: ‘The home-trained household pot-bellied pig discovered a approach out of its again yard and was wandering the streets one early morning.

‘The pig was fairly pleasant in line with the proprietor, however not when it is hungry.

‘We have been ultimately in a position to find the proprietor and safe it within the out of doors pen.

‘Since then, we’ve handled the pig a minimum of a dozen instances as a result of it is retains on escaping.’