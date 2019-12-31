Cop Resigns After Falsely Claiming McDonald’s Employee Wrote ‘Pig’ On His Coffee Cup

The cop who cried pig?

A police officer in Herington, Kansas has resigned after allegedly mendacity McDonald’s worker left a derogatory observe on his espresso cup.

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday shared the apparently completely pretend story on his Fb final weekend, writing that one in every of his officers purchased a espresso at a neighborhood Mickey D’s earlier than discovering the phrases “f**king pig” written on the receipt.

Associated: ‘Mob Wives’ Alum Drita D’Avanzo & Hubby Arrested

Within the since-deleted publish, Hornaday claimed the quick meals restaurant apologized to the officer and provided a free lunch, writing:

“No thank you. A Big Mac and large fries doesn’t make up for [the slur].”

Unsurprisingly, individuals have been outraged — particularly for the reason that publish got here weeks after a Starbucks worker in Oklahoma was fired after a cop there obtained espresso with “pig” written on it.

However this time, it seems the title calling was completely a piece of fiction.

After the publish went viral, the McDonald’s shared surveillance footage with the division proving that no worker of theirs was the perpetrator. Quickly after, Hornaday realized that the incident was “completely and solely fabricated” by the officer, he stated.

Associated: Police Investigating Whether or not Teen Woman STAGED Her Personal Kidnapping!

In a press convention on Monday, Hornaday stated the pretend observe was meant to be “a joke.” Apparently, the officer who wrote it despatched the chief an image of the marked cup on Saturday by way of textual content message; the chief then uploaded it to his private Fb account.

Whereas the officer might have meant no hurt, his “joke” reportedly induced some supporters to hurl loss of life threats on the McDonald’s staff. Lenor Brazzi, the director of operations for the franchise proprietor, known as the incident “troubling” at a Monday night presser, noting:

“While we’re glad that the evidence confirmed our evaluation that the McDonald’s and our employees, crew members, were absolutely not involved, we stand with our community in being disappointed about these actions.”

Hornaday described the officer’s actions as “absolutely a black eye on law enforcement,” including that he hopes the officer “understands the magnitude of the black eye that this gives the law enforcement profession from coast to coast.” The officer’s title has but to be launched, however Hornaday stated the person had been employed as a police officer for about two months and beforehand served within the navy for about 5 years.

The division is now left with simply 5 full-time officers, together with the chief, who says they’re working to rebuild belief with the neighborhood — significantly the native McDonald’s, hopefully.