Copa del Rey: Atletico Madrid Dumped Out By Third-Division Team

Atletico Madrid have been knocked out of the Copa del Rey on Thursday, defeated 1-2 in extra-time by third division Cultural Leonesa. Atletico Madrid, who’re third in La Liga and are wanting ahead to a Champions League conflict subsequent month towards Liverpool, have been one in all 4 top-flight sides dumped out of the event on Thursday on the final 32 stage. Argentine striker Angel Correa put them in entrance within the 62 minutes earlier than Leonesa levelled seven minutes from the tip by Julen Castaeda.

Sergio Benito then delivered the winner for the hosts within the second interval of extra-time.

Defeat completes a depressing January for Diego Simeone’s Atletico who have been defeated within the Spanish Tremendous Cup by Actual Madrid and 2-Zero at Eibar in La Liga final weekend.

“The responsibility is mine alone,” admitted Simeone.

“Cultural deserved the victory, we had no forcefulness.”

Additionally exiting the Copa del Rey on Thursday have been Eibar, Actual Betis and Celta Vigo.

Simeone’s males will subsequent be seen in motion in La Liga when his aspect takes on Leganes.

Atletico Madrid’s pursuit of Edinson Cavani will seemingly come too late for their very own title problem, even when they’ll persuade Paris Saint-Germain to half with the 32-year-old striker this month.

Eight factors is now the hole between them and the highest two and whereas Cavani may definitely alleviate their issues in entrance of aim.

Atletico host struggling Leganes on Sunday whereas Sevilla, in fourth, play at residence on Saturday towards Granada.