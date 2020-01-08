Cops Admit They Were At JNU During Masked Mob Attack. Yet, Zero Arrests

JNU assault: A masked mob went on the rampage at Jawaharlal Nehru College in Delhi final week

The First Data Report, or FIR, filed by the Delhi Police in reference to the masked mob assault at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) on Sunday admits that the police have been current, and have been witness to the outbreak of violence.

The FIR states that on January 5, an inspector and different personnel have been deployed on the JNU administrative block. It says the officers have been knowledgeable of a violent conflict on the Periyar Hostel at round three:45 pm, and so they rushed there. They noticed 40-50 unknown, masked miscreants with sticks beating up college students and damaging property.

“On seeing the police team, the group of miscreants ran away,” it reads.

The FIR goes on to say that they have been knowledgeable of the mob assault on the Sabarmati hostel round 7 pm. On reaching the hostel, the policemen noticed 50-60 miscreants with sticks occurring a rampage.

“Despite being warned over a PA (public address) system that they should not damage things, and they should disperse peacefully, they continued to cause damage and then ran away,” says that FIR.

The worst violence is believed to have erupted at Sabarmati hostel, with a number of movies displaying a masked armed mob attacking college students and destroying property.

Over 30 have been injured within the mob assault, together with 4 members of the JNU school.

The FIR states that the police bought a letter from the JNU administration looking for help to regulate the state of affairs when the mob assault was unfolding at Periyar Hostel, round three:45 pm.

“Considering the university’s request to control the situation, we called in more police force, and tried to control the situation and appealed to the students there to maintain peace,” it reads.

That is in direct contradiction to what the Delhi Police have maintained to date.

“We are usually deployed in the administration block, but the place where the scuffle broke out was a little farther. The JNU administration called us up around 7:45 pm, after which we brought the situation under control. The Crime Branch will investigate the matter, and CCTV footage has been collected,” Delhi Police spokesperson MS Randhawa instructed reporters on Tuesday.

Questions have been raised over why the police haven’t been in a position to arrest even a single individual even three days after the mob assault at JNU. The FIR doesn’t determine or title any of the perpetrators.