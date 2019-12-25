December 25, 2019 | 5:21pm

The ex-con sought within the slaying of the brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard and one other man outdoors a Tennessee bar has been nabbed, police stated Wednesday.

“BREAKING: Accused double murderer Michael D. Mosley just arrested in Cheatham County. Mosley will be booked later today on 2 counts of criminal homicide and 1 count of attempted criminal homicide for Saturday morning’s stabbing of 3 men, 2 fatally,” the Metro Nashville Police Division tweeted round four:45 p.m.

The police posting included pictures of a cuffed Mosley, 23, sporting a grey sleeveless t-shirt, basketball shorts and socks being escorted into an armored police automotive.

Beathard’s brother, Clayton — the 22-year-old quarterback for Lengthy Island College — and 21-year-old pal Paul Trapeni have been stabbed to dying making an attempt to assist a feminine good friend fend off undesirable advances from Mosley, cops stated.

Nashville police stated Monday that they have been on the lookout for Mosley.