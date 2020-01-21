January 21, 2020 | 2:08pm

The physique of Warinthorn Chaiyachet is found within the backyard pond in Bangkok, Thailand. ViralPress

Apichai Ongwisit ViralPress

An accused serial killer dubbed is being nicknamed the “Thai Ted Bundy” — after a whole bunch of human bones have been present in his backyard pond, stocked with hungry fish to gobble up the stays, in accordance with experiences.

Rich property inheritor Apichai Ongwisit, 40, was initially dubbed the ”metallic casket killer” as a result of his 22-year-old girlfriend suffocated to dying in a metallic container he made her sleep in, in accordance with The Solar.

He was arrested at his residence in Bangkok after the skeleton of lover Warinthorn “Kuk-kik” Chaiyachet, 22, was discovered wrapped in a plastic bag and buried on his property, the Bangkok Put up mentioned.

Thai police then acquired a tip-off that at the very least two extra ladies could have been throw into his pond — and divers discovered 288 human bones in an preliminary search, the native paper mentioned, with divers set to return.

Ongwisit was rumored to have crammed the pond with alligator gars and different carnivorous fish to eat the corpses, though divers didn’t see any through the first search, the Bangkok Put up mentioned.

His case is now getting likened to a Bundy, The Solar mentioned, referring to the American serial killer who was executed in 1989 after killing greater than 30 ladies, disposing of a lot of their stays.

Police seek for human stays within the backyard pond of the alleged serial killer. ViralPress

Ongwisit — whose dad was jailed for killing a teen lady in 1993 — confessed to killing Kuk-kik, police informed native media, and was charged with murdering her and concealing the physique. Officers now hope to empty the pond after escalating experiences of lacking ladies, they mentioned.

“The investigation has found several women who were involved [with] the culprit have disappeared. They include his friends, girlfriends and prostitutes,” mentioned police colonel Jirakrit Jarunpat, in accordance with The Solar.

“We have found 298 bone pieces in the pond so far but could not clarify how many humans those bones were from.”

He’s the son of rich businessman Chalermchai Ongwisit, who had been arrested on expenses of murdering and dismembering a 15-year-old lady in 1983, The Solar mentioned

His mom, accused of masterminding the crime, subsequently fled overseas along with his youthful sister, whereas the dad was later shot useless, the UK paper mentioned.