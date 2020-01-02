Cops called after large crowd gathers at Eaton Centre to see TikTok star

Toronto Police have been briefly known as to the Eaton Centre Thursday afternoon after a big crowd fashioned to get a glimpse at a reported TikTok star.

In movies circulating on social media, a whole bunch of individuals could be seen gathered across the fountain on the busy downtown buying centre after a social media submit made by TikTok star Mariano Castano.



(Instagram)

“Eatons m&g (meet and greet) tomorrow at 2p.m. We’ll be at the fountain,” Castano reportedly acknowledged in his Instagram story on Wednesday.

Toronto Police Const. Alex Li stated officers have been known as in to assist the Toronto Eaton Centre safety crew with crowd administration as throngs of individuals unexpectedly packed a part of the mall.

Li informed The Canadian Press cops weren’t capable of affirm why the hordes congregated there however stated there have been reviews that somebody posted a couple of free giveaway on social media.

Photos from the scene present a tightly packed group crowded round a fountain on the underside flooring of the mall, with onlookers gathered round balconies on larger ranges.

@blogTO are you on the case? — Sylvie Learn Ready Room on midnightandindigo.com! (@SylvietheBunnyT) January 2, 2020

Li stated officers have been on the scene for about an hour and a half till the group dispersed.

In keeping with his Instagram account, Castano is from Ottawa. On his TikTok account, Castano posts video clips of himself dancing or hanging out with pals.

Castano, 17, has 620,000 followers on TikTok — a video sharing app geared at short-form clips.

— With information from The Canadian Press