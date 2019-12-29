Mama June Shannon and her boyfriend, Geno Doak, are nonetheless resort browsing all all through small cities in Georgia, with no sign of ending.

Greek poet Homer‘s famed Odyssey ain’t bought nothin’ on this limitless journey via the Peach State — as a result of it seems the previous actuality TV star and her man nonetheless don’t have a everlasting house. And now, they’re going through new warmth from native police after a not-so-sweet keep south of Atlanta!

Associated: Mama June And Geno Maintain Popping Up, Trying Worse For The Put on…

Based on TMZ, the pair had been staying in a FairBridge Inn & Suites on the south facet of Atlanta after they allegedly had “a fiery argument” and trashed their room. Unclear if the obvious argument was between the 2 of them, or if it concerned someone else they collectively went after, however regardless of the case, it was reportedly unhealthy sufficient that police had been referred to as to the resort to look into the disturbance.

Based mostly on the pics of the resort room itself (you possibly can see ’em HERE), it’s clear one thing unhealthy went down within the room through the battle. There was a damaged lamp, a busted TV, rubbish strewn about, a shattered mirror with what seems like a bloody handprint on it, and a few $20 payments had been ripped up and left behind for good measure. Whoa!

” width=”860″> Mama June and Geno, proven hanging out collectively again in March. / (c) Instagram

In all, the previous Right here Comes Honey Boo Boo star and her man reportedly did greater than $1,000 in damages, based on reviews. The cops didn’t find yourself submitting fees over the incident, although, and there have been no arrests — so it’s unlikely these two will ever should cope with the implications of their alleged altercation inside that room. The resort itself has simply modified administration groups, too, so no one actually is aware of on whether or not the damages price can be settled, or when. Possibly they only bought away with it?!

Regardless of the case, that is simply one other within the string of seemingly limitless examples the place Mama June and Geno refuse to wrap up their hotel-surfing keep throughout Georgia. These two have reportedly deserted household and set out on their very own, although it hasn’t at all times been for the perfect, and family members are extraordinarily involved, to say the least.

Associated: Mama June Might Nonetheless Have A Lot Of Money On Hand

Right here’s hoping issues work out for the perfect, and Mama June can at the least proceed some semblance of a relationship along with her household — and particularly her kids — very quickly. As a result of at this charge, after listening to tales like this, it’s fairly clear issues are all headed within the improper route…

What do U suppose, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with all of your takes and extra within the feedback (beneath)…