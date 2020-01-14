Cops Enter University Amid Protests Against Citizenship Act In Ahmedabad

Police entered the Gujarat Vidyapith (GV) campus in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (Representational)

Ahmedabad:

Police entered the Gujarat Vidyapith (GV) campus in Ahmedabad on Tuesday the place college students had organised an occasion to fly kites bearing anti-citizenship regulation messages.

Whereas college students claimed that police disrupted the occasion, a senior officer stated they entered the campus as a part of “routine patrolling” on inputs that some members of rival scholar outfits, NSUI and ABVP, would possibly confront one another over flying.

Some college students of the varsity alleged group of police personnel entered the campus, situated on Ashram Street within the metropolis, whereas they have been getting ready to rejoice the Uttarayan Pageant by flying kites with messages like “India Against CAA”, “No NPR, No NCR”.

They claimed that police personnel additionally demanded their id playing cards.

When confronted, the police personnel stated they’d the fitting to enter the campus with out taking anybody’s permission, claimed some college students in video clips shared with media individuals.

“They stopped us and asked us to show identity cards. If required, I would show my I-card to the varsity guard, but why to policemen when we are already inside the campus? They didn’t tell us who allowed them to enter the campus,” an agitated scholar stated.

The scholars had organised the kite-flying occasion with anti-CAA messages printed on them to precise solidarity with their counterparts within the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) in Delhi.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) PL Mal stated the police entered the campus over a “law and order issue, after receiving inputs that members of NSUI and ABVP may enter into confrontation as some students were planning to fly kites with messages against the CAA”.

“Police went to the campus as it was a law and order issue. They came back after conducting a routine patrolling there,” Mr Mal stated.