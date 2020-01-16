Cops, family seek answers in mysterious Hamilton homicide

Jeff Johnson made an unlikely goal for knowledgeable hit.

For starters, he didn’t have a police file or any prison associations. There wasn’t a love triangle and nobody would profit financially from his demise.

However on Dec. 6, 2019 round 6 a.m., the married Hamilton father of two babies was shot to loss of life as he walked to his automobile.

A neighbour discovered him mortally wounded and Johnson died shortly after in hospital.

Now, cops within the Hammer have launched pictures of a car that had been scoping out his road within the days earlier than he was murdered. His household and detectives are nonetheless asking “why?”

“Somebody somewhere has an answer, and we just need justice for Jeff,” his spouse, Christine Garrett, informed a police press convention Thursday.



The automobile recognized within the Jeffrey Johnson homicide is a darkish gray 2016-17 Honda Accord. HAMILTON POLICE SERVICE



“If anybody knows anything, or feels like they might know, something please come forward, call the police, Crime Stoppers. Do something because we all deserve to know.”

She added: “My household has been flipped the wrong way up, and my life with my children has been shaken perpetually as a result of somebody took our husband from us.

“There’s an enormous gap in all of our lives now, and we’re having a very laborious time transferring ahead.”

Cops say Johnson’s every day routine seldom various. He would play along with his youngsters, the centre of his universe. Sundays, it was watching soccer with friends.

Johnson additionally labored so much. The concrete contractor would go away his home round 6 a.m. to start out the day.

In keeping with Det.-Sgt. Steve Bereziuk, murder investigators usually know inside the first 48 hours why an individual has been murdered.

“Typically, we can answer relatively quickly, certainly within the first 48, and as long as a week into the investigation,” Bereziuk mentioned, including that it’s attainable the homicide was a case of mistaken identification.

“Here we are a month later, still investigating this murder, and we cannot identify why Jeff was targeted.”

Police say that a darkish gray Honda Accord — both a 2016 or 2017 — with silver door handles, sport rims, 4 doorways and twin exhaust was trying out Johnson’s home earlier than the slaying.

Cops do not need an outline of anybody within the automobile or if there was a couple of killer concerned.

Anybody with data is requested to name Det. David Brewster at 905-546-4067, or Crime Stoppers.

