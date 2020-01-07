Cops File Case Against Student Leader Injured At JNU

JNU scholar chief Aishe Ghosh was injured in Sunday’s mob violence on the college

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has filed a FIR towards JNU college students’ union chief Aishe Ghosh and 19 different folks for allegedly vandalising the college server room and attacking safety guards on January four. Within the FIR JNU administration claims college students agitating over final 12 months’s hike in hostel charges had “ransacked” a pc server room and “intimidated” technical employees in an try to hamper the semester registration course of. The alleged incident befell a day earlier than a mob of round 70 to 100 masked people, armed with iron rods and sledgehammers, went on a brutal rampage inside JNU that left 34 folks – together with Ms Ghosh, who was “attacked with iron rods” – injured.

Two FIRs had been registered – on January three (Friday) and January four (Saturday) – and it’s the latter that names Ms Ghosh. It’s unclear what number of have been named in Friday’s FIR, though this too is related with the server room incident. In accordance with the January four FIR, Ms Ghosh and others “indulged in physical violence”. “pushed lady guards” and “threatened” the guards.

College officers declare technical employees accessed the communication and data (CIS) premises on Saturday morning after college students allegedly made the servers dysfunctional the day earlier than. The employees received servers again on-line however claimed group of “miscreants” re-entered the room round 1 pm and once more broken them. Servers had been restored for a second time round four pm, college officers stated.

JNU College students Union hit again and stated the college administration used “masked” safety guards to destroy the server room and assault college students. “They were shamefully wearing masks. JNUSU president was openly slapped,” the JNUSU had alleged.

The JNU administration has claimed the server incident is expounded to an ongoing standoff between college students and the college over a hike in hostel charges. The college has additionally claimed that Sunday’s violence was linked to the assault on the servers.

Ms Ghosh, who was elected as JNUSU President final 12 months, stated the scholars’ physique had been making an attempt arduous to resolve the payment hike concern. “The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Federation (JNUTF) had threatened us recently amid the ongoing protest against fee hike. We only wanted an amicable resolution,” she stated.

A blame recreation has erupted over Sunday’s assault, with the ABVP, the BJP-linked scholar group, and Left-backed college students’ teams accusing one another of the violence.

Delhi Police, which has come beneath heavy criticism for its conduct in the course of the assault, yesterday filed a single FIR that named unidentified individuals and clubbed collectively a number of complaints.

With enter from PTI