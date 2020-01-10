Cops Name Student Leader Aishe Ghosh, Others For Attack At JNU Hostel

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police on Friday launched images of 9 suspects recognized for the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) final week, naming largely college students affiliated to the Left-controlled college students’ union however giving few particulars on the assault by a masked mob on college students and academics on Sunday night.

Particularly specializing in clashes that came about on the campus earlier than Sunday over elevated hostel charges, Delhi Police officers named Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Aishe Ghosh, Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukdar, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel. Aishe Ghosh is the president of the Left-controlled JNU college students’ union whereas Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel are stated to be members of the BJP-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP.