Cops Say Urged JNU Officials For Talks With Students Before Mob Attack

College students and academics have been injured in a mob assault on JNU campus. (PTI)

New Delhi:

Earlier than the January 5 violence at Jawaharlal Nehru College, the Delhi Police had written to the college authorities no less than 4 instances, stressing the necessity for them to “provoke dialogue with the scholars’ physique, a senior official stated on Tuesday.

The letters have been written between November and December final 12 months, he stated.

In one of many letters written to JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar on November 26, the station home officer (SHO) of Vasant Kunj (North) police station had stated “a significant legislation and order problem was created” as college students have been stopped twice by police throughout a protest march on November 18 towards a hostel price hike.

The JNU College students Union had given the decision for the march in direction of Parliament.

“The scholars are demanding a dialogue with the JNU administration, however no such initiative has but been taken” by the varsity and due to this the “college students are very a lot agitated”, the SHO had said within the letter.

Referring to a different protest by the scholars on November 9, the letter stated, nobody from the administration got here to fulfill the scholars.

“On this the JNU college students have been very a lot agitated and so they gave name to dam the executive workplace of JNU from 10.11.2019,” the letter stated.

The letter by the SHO was written a day earlier than the JNUSU had referred to as for one more protest.

“It’s due to this fact advised that the JNU administration ought to begin dialogue with the scholars of JNU in order that the problems could be resolved between the scholars and the JNU administration. There needs to be steady dialogue with the elected representatives of JNUSU additionally,” the letter stated.

Particulars of the opposite letters aren’t recognized.

Early this month, the college had witnessed a tussle between pupil teams over the difficulty of registration.

Amid the stir, masked males went on a rampage on the JNU campus on January 5, attacking college students and academics with rods and sledgehammers, leaving over 30 individuals injured.