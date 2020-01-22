January 22, 2020 | 10:22am

This man is the worst upstairs neighbor ever.

Police in Auburn, Wash., lately launched footage of a weird scenario they imagine is happening at an area grocery retailer. After a number of studies of attainable break-ins and workers claiming to listen to footsteps coming from the ceiling, police imagine that an unknown particular person has spent a number of weeks hiding up within the retailer’s rafters.

However whereas proof of the suspect has been discovered on the scene, authorities nonetheless haven’t situated the person and haven’t dominated out the chance that he should be within the retailer.

Over the weekend, authorities with the Auburn Police Division shared surveillance footage on Fb from the Haggen grocery store on Lake Tapps Blvd., displaying the person sneaking round inside the shop on Christmas Day.

“Auburn Police have been called to Haggen Lake Tapps on five occasions since Christmas Day,” the police division captioned the footage, “On that day, the suspect stole thousands of dollars’ worth of cigarettes and liquor. There have been four additional 911 calls since then: two on January 15th, one on the 16th and another this morning (the 17th).”

In line with the put up, workers have reported seeing or listening to the suspect within the rafters above the ceiling.

“In each case,” the put up continues, “officers searched above the false ceiling but came up empty.”

One other worker noticed a person’s legs dangling from the ceiling in a provide closet, WTHR studies.

Auburn Police Commander Mike Hirman advised the outlet that they’d discovered proof of somebody poking round within the ceiling, however no perpetrator.

“We found where someone had been,” Hirman stated. “There’s ventilation that had been moved and tracks that had been moved. We spent probably about four-and-a-half hours up in the rafters trying to hunt this guy down.”

Authorities have reportedly used infrared know-how and Ok-9 models to attempt to observe the suspect, however have apparently not had any luck.

Fox Information reached out to Haggen Northwest Contemporary for remark, however they didn’t instantly reply.