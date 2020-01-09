January 9, 2020 | 12:04am

Researchers have linked a human cranium found in an “active mining pit” in Pennsylvania to a fugitive within the state, reviews mentioned.

The cranium of 34-year-old Jason Gold was found within the mine in Schuylkill County in late August, Penn Reside reported.

Investigators despatched the stays to a College of North Texas for DNA testing, which returned a match to Gold, who lived in close by Misplaced Creek.

Authorities advised the newspaper Gold had a number of open arrest warrants and was not reported lacking to any state companies.

Relations of Gold have been additionally clueless about how he died or why his cranium turned up within the mine, investigators mentioned.

“Several family members were interviewed and were unable to provide further information on why Gold would have been where his body was discovered or why only his skull was discovered,” police advised Penn Reside.