Cops searching Lil Wayne’s plane found a gold-plated gun, ‘heroin, cocaine and $26,000 in cash’

Lil Wayne admitted to proudly owning a gold-plated pistol present in his baggage when his non-public jet was searched by cops in Florida.

The rapper, 37, reportedly instructed Miami-Dade officers and FBI brokers that the gun in query was a Father’s Day current gifted to him, in line with a search warrant obtained by the Miami Herald.

‘There’s a gold-plated Glock firearm inside his e book bag…which was given to him as a Father’s Day present,’ the warrant stated.

The weapon is listed as a gold Remington 911 on the warrant.

The report revealed that together with the pistol, authorities discovered bullets, suspected cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, heroin, ache killers, $25,983 in money and prescription-strength cough syrup oftentimes used to make ‘Purple Drank.’

Popularized in Southern rap circles, the concoction is a mixture of promethazine, codeine, soda and Jolly Ranchers to create ‘sizzurp’ and ‘lean.’

Final month, the rapper flew from California to Miami-Opa locka Government Airport on December 23, however was met by brokers with the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The incident started when authorities obtained an nameless tip about attainable medicine and firearms on a Gulfstream G-V and obtained a search warrant that day.

The warrant, authorised by a Miami-Dade state court docket choose, discovered possible trigger concerning accusations of marijuana trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The aircraft’s pilot allowed authorities onto the plane, the place ‘it was readily obvious’ that Lil Wayne ‘was underneath the affect of illicit narcotics primarily based on his delayed speech and partially closed eyes.’

Investigators say two police canines searched the plane, which smelled of marijuana.

Lil Wayne, whose actual identify is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., has not been charged within the case but and authorities allowed him to proceed to his 10,00Zero-square-foot dwelling in Miami Seaside.

Nonetheless, federal authorities are anticipated to maneuver the case to a federal grand jury for a possible indictment.

Lil Wayne addressed the incident on Twitter, saying the whole lot was ‘all goody’ following the search.

‘All goody! I believe they thought I used to be speaking abt a special “Pack” in my final tweet. However anyway GO PACK GO!!!’

In a earlier tweet, he wrote ‘GO PACK GO’ in an obvious cheer for the Inexperienced Bay Packers.

In 2010, the Louisiana rapper pleaded responsible to tried legal possession of a weapon when a semi-automatic firearm was found on his tour bus three years earlier.

Lil Wayne served eight months on Rikers Island earlier than being launched early from his one-year sentence in November 2010.