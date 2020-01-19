Cops To Patrol On Horses In Mumbai, First Time In 88 Years

Mounted police unit in Mumbai was disbanded in 1932. (Representational)

Mumbai will get a mounted police unit for site visitors and crowd management publish a spot of 88 years, and the horses will probably be deployed on obligation after collaborating within the Republic Day parade at Shivaji Park this yr, Maharashtra House Minister Anil Deshmukh mentioned on Sunday.

Mr Deshmukh mentioned the mounted police unit, which might patrol the streets of the bustling metropolis, was disbanded in 1932 resulting from rising vehicular site visitors.

“Today Mumbai police has modern jeeps and motorcycles. However, it was felt that a mounted police unit would be useful for crime patrol in crowded areas. Accordingly, for the first time since Independence, Mumbai will have mounted police unit,” he instructed reporters at a press convention.

He mentioned horses within the unit can be utilized for crowd management throughout festivals and marches, at seashores and the rider can hold watch from peak, and claimed a policeman on horseback was equal to 30 personnel on the bottom.

He mentioned the unit might be replicated in cities like Pune and Nagpur, amongst others, as properly.

Within the subsequent six months, the unit will comprise 30 horses aside from a sub-inspector, one assistant PSI, 4 havaldars and 32 constables.

“At present, 13 horses have been purchased and the rest will be bought in the next six months. A stable will be built on a 2.5 acre plot at Marol (in suburban Andheri),” he knowledgeable.