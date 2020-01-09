“Cops Wanted Revenge,” Says UP Activist Arrested For Citizenship Clashes

Citizenship Modification Act: Theatre artiste Deepak Kabir was launched on bail on Thursday.

Lucknow:

A famous theatre artiste arrested by the Lucknow police final month amid Citizenship Modification Act protests walked out of jail on bail this morning. Deepak Kabir, who was taken into custody after he went to a police station to investigate about his detained buddies, has been charged with rioting and tried homicide.

Mr Kabir, who can also be concerned in activism, has accused the police of assaulting him in custody. “My wife and I attended a peaceful protest on December 19, after which we returned home. That night, we discovered that some of our activist friends such as Sadaf Jafar were nowhere to be found,” he advised HEARALPUBLICIST.

The theatre artiste stated he went to the Hazratganj police station to investigate about them the following day, solely to search out himself face-to-face with a hostile inspector. “He caught maintain of me, saying ‘chalo, aapki kranti nikaalte hain (let’s remedy you of your revolution)’. They referred to as me one of many masterminds of the protests and beat me up, even denying me water to drink. It was like they had been exacting revenge for one thing,” he added.

Mr Kabir stated he was ultimately allowed a cup of tea and despatched for a medical take a look at. “From there, they took me to the police chief’s office, where I was told that my hairstyle resembled that of a communist. I was called an ‘urban Naxal’. There was a lot of hate and revenge going around,” he advised HEARALPUBLICIST, clarifying that he was by no means in favour of violent protests.

The theatre artiste was additionally served a property attachment discover whereas in jail. The Lucknow police have denied assaulting him in custody, claiming that he was arrested in accordance with due process.

Mr Kabir claimed that he didn’t worry persecution by the authorities. “They can’t do anything: There are many videos of us singing, asking people to disperse, talking about the importance of keeping the peace. I am compiling those videos right now,” he stated, questioning how the administration can indiscriminately catch individuals and serve them property attachment notices.

After protests in opposition to the amended citizenship legislation in Uttar Pradesh turned violent final month, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had promised to take “revenge” in opposition to these concerned in destroying property by auctioning their property. “All properties of these concerned in damaging public belongings shall be seized and auctioned to compensate for the losses… We’ll take badla,” he stated.

Actor-activist Sadaf Jafar was arrested by Lucknow police whereas doing a Fb reside session final month. Bailed out of jail on Tuesday, she alleged that police kicked her within the abdomen and referred to as her a “Pakistani” whereas in custody. Others arrested across the similar time had been 76-year-old human rights lawyer Mohd Shoaib and former IPS officer SR Darapuri.

Whereas granting bail to Mr Darapuri and Sadaf Jafar, the choose famous that the police had been unable to provide you with any proof of violence in opposition to them within the final three weeks.