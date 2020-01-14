‘Cops Weren’t Supposed To Enter Hostel’: AMU To File Police Complaint

Many college students have been injured in clashes with cops through the Citizenship Act protests final month. (File)

Aligarh:

The Aligarh Muslim College has determined to file a criticism in opposition to the Uttar Pradesh police over “excesses” dedicated throughout their crackdown on college students protesting in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act final month.

Clashes had broke out between police and college students on December 15, after the latter have been prevented from taking out a protest march in solidarity with the scholars of New Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia College.

One of many essential accusations levelled in opposition to the Uttar Pradesh police by college authorities pertain to their getting into hostels on the campus. “Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor has announced that the university will submit an application for the lodging an FIR against police personnel for entering a university hostel, namely Morrison Court of Aftab Hall,” a press launch issued by the general public relations workplace of the establishment mentioned.

The college authorities claimed within the launch that whereas they’d given the police permission to revive “normalcy” on the campus and “clear the main road” in order to revive order, they weren’t alleged to enter any residential hostel. “Evidence brought to the knowledge of the university administration suggest that police personnel might have crossed the mandate by entering the Morrison Court Hostel premises,” it learn.

The Uttar Pradesh police, nevertheless, have dismissed allegations that they entered any hostel on the campus to brutalise its residents. “We entered the campus only after getting written permission from the Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor,” a supply within the police division mentioned.