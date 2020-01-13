Copy of ‘The Sick Bag Song’ signed by Nick Cave raises $10,000 for Australian bushfire relief

A signed copy of Nick Cave’s ebook, The Sick Bag Tune, and one of many musician’s signature swimsuit, have been offered for a grand complete of $10,000 in an internet public sale for bushfire reduction.

The singer’s objects have been purchased by kids’s creator Andy Griffiths this previous weekend in #AuthorsForFireys, a Twitter public sale arrange by Australian authors to assist the Victorian Nation Fireplace Authority. Cave’s donation was submitted by Aussie novelist Kirsten Krauth.

Cave’s donation got here shortly after he and Dangerous Seeds bandmate Warren Ellis donated $500,000 to Australian bushfire reduction final week.

I am beside myself to announce that we’ve got a last-minute public sale from author/muso NICK CAVE for #AuthorsForFireys. Sure that is proper! He is donated a signed copy of The Sick Bag Tune (an incredible perception into the way in which he works) certainly one of his fits! *swoon* Get onto it! cc @mrbenjaminlaw pic.twitter.com/88zzBvYi6l — Kirsten Krauth (@KirstenKrauth) January 10, 2020

“I’ve all the time admired and been impressed by the artwork & humour of Nick Cave and his—and Warren Ellis’ 500Ok donation to fireplace reduction solely will increase my regard,” Griffiths tweeted. “The skeleton in my studio has no garments — the swimsuit will certainly swimsuit its type.”

Thanks, Kirsten! I’ve all the time admired and been impressed by the artwork & humour of Nick Cave and his—and Warren Ellis’ 500Ok donation to fireplace reduction solely will increase my regard. I really like the ebook & the skeleton in my studio has no garments — the swimsuit will certainly swimsuit its type. — Andy Griffiths (@AndyGbooks) January 11, 2020

Griffiths himself additionally auctioned off a few of his books throughout #AuthorsForFireys. A signed set of his Treehouse kids’s books was offered at $1,050.

Thanks to all people who bid for the signed set of treehouse books—so grateful to you all. Congratulations to Julian Smith @wubies who positioned the successful bid of $1050 with two minutes to spare! — Andy Griffiths (@AndyGbooks) January 11, 2020

#AuthorsForFireys was launched by younger grownup writers Emily Gale and Nova Weetman on January 5. The fundraiser, which ran till Saturday (January 11), inspired native writers to donate their works and private possessions on-line for bushfire reduction.

Different objects that have been offered throughout the week-long public sale embody limited-edition copies of Cheryl Strayed’s Wild, a signed copy of Yellow Pocket book by Helen Garner, and a free dinner with Benjamin Regulation. The public sale’s remaining figures will probably be introduced later this week, Gale mentioned.