Corbin, Kentucky Officially Changes Name To 'King Corbin Kentucky'

January 13, 2020
By H Jenkins

WWE has pulled plenty of wild advertising and marketing stunts earlier than. This one is on the market, but it surely labored.

The corporate despatched folks to the Colonel Sanders statue in Corbin, Kentucky’s city sq.. The objective was to get folks to signal a petition to rename their metropolis after the WWE Famous person. This truly labored.

King Corbin revealed by way of Twitter that Corbin, Kentucky modified their identify to honor him.

This isn’t a long-term factor, so don’t fear about changing your maps of Kentucky. This identify change was solely in impact for at this time, January 12th, 2020.

King Corbin, Kentucky proclamation pic.twitter.com/VDIdOgpWVy

— WrestlingNews.co – WWE/AEW Information (@WrestlingNewsCo) January 13, 2020



